Oasis Look Back At 'Live Forever' For Vevo Footnotes

(BHM) Oasis and Vevo debut a new installment of Footnotes, taking viewers behind the scenes of "Live Forever", their first UK top-ten hit and the third single from their debut album Definitely Maybe. Following the announcement of their long-awaited reunion tour, the legendary British rock band saw a major increase in average daily music video views worldwide, by 804% in the UK and 531% in the US. Iconic videos like "Champagne Supernova", "Don't Look Back In Anger", and "Wonderwall" experienced the highest spikes in viewership.

In the episode, viewers celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis's critically-acclaimed debut album, Definitely Maybe, released on August 29, 1994. The album's third single, "Live Forever," became the band's first to break into the UK Top 10, becoming an anthem of defiance and strength. Written by Noel Gallagher before he joined Oasis, the track is often credited as the song that changed everything for the band.

The video, directed by Carlos Grasso, features symbolic locations like New York's Strawberry Fields memorial paying tribute to John Lennon. The US version of the music video, directed by Nick Egan, features the band surrounded by images of musical legends such as Sid Vicious, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, John Lennon, and Jimi Hendrix. The episode also highlights Liam Gallagher sharing why "Live Forever" is one of his favorite songs. In July 2024, the British Phonographic Industry certified the song triple platinum.

FULL FOOTNOTES BELOW:

0:36 - The 29th of August 2024, marks 30 years since the release of Oasis' classic debut album "Definitely Maybe".

0:59 - "Live Forever" became the band's first single to enter the UK Top 10 Official Singles Chart.

1:15 - Critically acclaimed, "Live Forever" is also one of the most loved songs in the UK.

1:40 - Noel Gallagher wrote this song in 1991 before he joined the band.

2:00 - "It was the tune that changed everything" says Noel Gallagher reflecting on the success of the single.

2:19 - The video was directed by Carlos Grasso. Locations featured in the video include the Strawberry Fields memorial, the area of New York City's Central Park dedicated to John Lennon.

2:35 - The single cover features 251 Menlove Avenue in Liverpool, the childhood home of John Lennon.

3:00 - The US version was directed by Nick Egan and features the band playing in an office surrounded by images of icons such as Sid Vicious, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix on the wall.

3:50 - "I think the words still mean something powerful. You talk about Oasis capturing a spirit, and I think that song is how a lot of people feel when they're down on their luck."

4:10 - In July, 2024, the British Phonographic Industry certified the song triple platinum.

