Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING Team For 'If I Fall' For Transformers One

(Interscope) Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING (Composer - Brian Tyler) join forces on their new collaborative anthem, "If I Fall," for Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment's upcoming motion picture TRANSFORMERS ONE. The three superstars build off one another's resilient verses, vowing to "take no prisoners" and refusing to give up when the odds are stacked against them. "It's in my bloodline; I have too much pride," declares Quavo on the track.

Set to release September 20th, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. Debuting as the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

"I started writing the song "If I Fall" as a personal way to both express my gratitude to those who truly lifted me up when I fell down in life and a rebuke of those who turned away," says composer Brian Tyler. "This concept is the core story of TRANSFORMERS ONE, so it's a synergistic song. I was blessed to have both Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign contribute their incredible vocals to the track - it turned out so dope!"

Quavo has enjoyed a fruitful 2024, courtesy of his Hot 100 single "Tough" featuring Lana Del Ray and "Fly," his reimagination of Lenny Kravitz's iconic 1998 song "Fly Away" featuring the venerable rock star. This past July, he joined Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta for her presidential rally, supporting her stance on gun control and endorsing her run for the presidency.

Ty Dolla $ign is coming off his latest Hot 100 No. 1 single with Ye for "Carnival" along with their chart-topping No. 1 album Vultures. The diamond-selling R&B superstar recently teamed up with Ye again to release the sequel to Vultures last month, securing a No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Brian Tyler, ARE WE DREAMING, remains a stalwart in the film composer space, also serving as composer of the original score for TRANSFORMERS ONE. He has written scores for the Marvel franchises, Fast & Furious franchise, Yellowstone franchise and Crazy Rich Asians, for which he was voted to the 2019 Oscar shortlist for Best Original Score.

