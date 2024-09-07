Robby Johnson Marks National Grandparents Day With 'More Than You Think'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Robby Johnson is excited to announce the release of his new single, "More Than You Think," on September 6, just in time for National Grandparents Day on September 8. The heartfelt track, honors grandparents worldwide for their essential roles in their grandchildren's lives-often stepping in to help, especially when a parent is absent. Johnson's new single celebrates the love, guidance, and support that grandparents provide, making it a perfect tribute for this special day, and was premiered by RFD-TV. "More Than You Think" has been added to Spotify's 'All New Country' playlist!
"My grandparents, Olivette and Lionel (Leo) played a major role in my upbringing, and I wish they could be around to see what I've become," shares Johnson. "They were there for me in every way. I have so many memories from when I would always go to their home during Christmas and summer vacations. They worked multiple jobs to send us shoes, clothing, and money to help make ends meet. This song is a way to say thank you."
When Robby Johnson first came to Nashville to record a few songs, he never imagined it would lead to becoming a full-fledged artist. Starting as a manufacturing plant worker who sang to himself on noisy shifts, a Christmas gift of a demo session revealed his potential. In 2012, Robby moved to Nashville, where he connected with industry veterans Jimmy Nichols and Frank Myers, who helped him navigate the music business.
Robby's single "South Of Me" broke the Top 20 on the Music Row Breakout Chart and led to a performance on The LATE SHOW with David Letterman. This success paved the way for his debut album, "Don't Look Back," produced by James Stroud and featuring top Nashville songwriters and a guitar solo by Vince Gill. The album was a People Pick in People Magazine, with its music video for "Together" garnering over 2 million views airing on both CMT and GAC.
