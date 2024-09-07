Tom Walker Shares 'I Am' Title Track

(Epic) Coming off the back of a stellar UK & European festival run, Tom Walker today unveils the beautiful title track to his highly-anticipated new album I Am, which arrives September 20, 2024.. A stunning, subdued beats and keys-led track, "I Am" gallops in and out of Tom's delicate, honest vocals before absolutely exploding into life with aplomb.

As Tom explains on the album and song title, with typically forceful passion and honesty: "I've called it 'I Am' because it's the culmination of me trying to figure out who I am for the last four years. This record is a snapshot of what's been going on in my life, and what's been happening around me - what's made me happy or sad, ecstatic or miserable."

The album has already seen impeccable releases in "Burn," "Freaking Out," "Head Underwater" and "Holy Ghost." Tom gave assured performances of "Burn" and "Freaking Out" on Later...With Jools Holland.

Where previously, Tom became known for powerful accounts of other people's stories, including a friend's battle with drugs ("Leave A Light On"), and articulating his own relatable feelings for his now wife ("Just You & I"); on his new album he now finds himself writing about his own personal struggles and anxieties, creative challenges, sadness and moments of despair. It is a sometimes-visceral account of who Tom Walker is in 2024, hence the title: I Am.

After writing, and binning, a plethora of new tracks, an exhausted Tom subsequently headed out to Los Angeles to write with the McDonough brothers, Toby Gadd, Ryan Daly & Castle, who's credits between them include Beyonce, Joji, Khalid, Mimi Webb and John Legend. The trip reignited the excitement and love of trying brand new things. The results speak for themselves.

Looking ahead, Tom plays an intimate run of UK in-stores dates before heading out to the US and Europe for his own headline tour. He then returns to the UK & Europe for an arena tour with The Script across November & December.

As Tom succinctly puts it; "I will die for these songs. It's the first time in a long time I've felt like that. You've got to ignore what everyone else wants from you, and you've got to back yourself."

Honesty and confession, anger and agitation, frustration and relief, succour and support - this is I Am all over, and this Tom Walker, all in.

September (In-Stores)

18th KINGSTON, Banquet @ Pryzm

20th LONDON, HMV Oxford Street

21st GLASGOW, HMV

22nd EDINBURGH, Assai @ Liquid Rooms

23rd DUNDEE, Assai @ Beat Generator

24th LEEDS, Crash @ The Wardrobe

25th MANCHESTER, HMV

26th COVENTRY, HMV @ The Empire

27th MARLBOROUGH, Sound Knowledge @ Memorial Hall (6.00pm)

27th MARLBOROUGH, Sound Knowledge @ Memorial Hall (8.00pm)

28th LIVERPOOL, Jacaranda

29th BRISTOL, Rough Trade @ Strange Brew

October (North American Shows)

5th LOS ANGELES, The Troubadour

7th NEW YORK, Racket NYC

8th TORONTO, Velvet Underground

9th MONTREAL, Les Foufounes Électriques

October (In-Stores)

16th SOUTHAMPTON, Papillon

17th NORWICH, The Waterfront

18th KINGSTON, Banquet @ Pryzm (extra date added due to demand)

19th NEWCASTLE, Newcastle University

November (w/ The Script)

11th BELFAST, SSE Arena

13th BELFAST, SSE Arena

14th DUBLIN, 3Arena

15th DUBLIN, 3Arena

16th DUBLIN, 3Arena

18th CARDIFF, Utilia Arena

19th BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

20th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

22nd BIRMINGHAM, Utilia Arena

23rd LONDON, The O2

25th LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena

26th GLASGOW, OVO Hydro

28th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

29th NEWCASTLE, Utilia Arena

30th MANCHESTER, Co-op Live

