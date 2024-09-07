Tyler Childers Added As Headliner For Gulf Coast Jam 2025

(CEG) Fresh off his massive Mule Pull Tour, organizers of the four-day Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam have announced GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Tyler Childers as the third headliner for the 2025 event. Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt were recently revealed as the first two headliners, and Jordan Davis has been added to the Thursday lineup. Set in beautiful Panama City Beach May 30 - June 1, 2025, all passes are currently on sale.

"Tyler has been on fire, and his fans are crazy about him," said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "He is one of our most requested artists, and he's going to make Saturday night absolutely insane!"

Tier One First Responder Tickets sold out after announcing Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, and Jordan Davis. One more headliner and the entire lineup for the event Billboard called one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals" will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"Having Tyler Childers on the Gulf Coast Jam stage is going to make night three of next year's festival truly epic," said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "Our Jammers lost their minds when we announced Lainey and Sam, and I can't wait to see the reaction when word gets out about Tyler."

All passes for 2025, including General Admission, VIP Pit, Super VIP, Side Stage, ticket and hotel packages, as well as lodging partners are available only at www.GulfCoastJam.com. Payment plans are available for all pass levels.

