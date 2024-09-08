Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Shares 'Embers' Video

(RAM) Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess celebrated the release of his new solo album, "Permission To Fly", by sharing a brand new music video for the track "Embers", which was filmed earlier this year on the Cruise To The Edge.
No stranger to experimentation, Rudess is known for leading the charge in pushing creative, sonic, and technological boundaries. His latest endeavor, epitomizes this ethos, delving into the complexities of human existence within our multifaceted world. While some of his previous releases were true solo pursuits, this time, Rudess assembled a core group of musicians to support and elevate his vision. The album features Jordan alongside That Joe Payne on vocals, Darby Todd (Devin Townsend) on drums & Steve Dadaian on guitar, as well as guest guitar solos from Bastian Martinez.
Jordan comments: "Permission to Fly is here! This album is a dream come true and features an incredible team of collaborators. My vision has turned into reality, and I can't wait for you to join me on this journey."
With the music in capable hands, Rudess wanted to make sure to give the lyrics their proper attention. For that, he turned to a source close to home, his daughter.
"All the lyrics on the album were written by my daughter, Ariana. While I enjoy writing lyrics myself, my primary focus tends to be on the sonic quality of the words. For this album, I wanted to delve deeper and offer something that resonated on a more profound and cerebral level. Ari did an exceptional job."
