Amanda Shires To Play Special One-Night-Only Acoustic Show

() Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter Amanda Shires has announced an intimate, one-night-only show, "Off the Record - Unplugged & Untamed," on Thursday, October 10th at Nashville's Exit/In.

"Off the Record - Unplugged & Untamed" is a rare opportunity to experience Amanda Shires like never before. Performing solo, with no full band and no filter, this acoustic set will be an exploration of new beginnings, along with confessional stories behind the music. The evening will feature a curated set list of new songs performed for the first time live, along with fan favorites. Tying the whole evening together will be compelling storytelling that showcases Amanda's signature wit, humor, and raw honesty.

Amanda explains, "the night is about breaking free, going off script, and sharing music that's as untamed as the life behind it. It happened that the show landed on October 10th, after some waffling on my part. A notification came on my iCal once it was confirmed and I thought, 'well I'll be damned, that's Handsome Johnny's (John Prine) birthday, looks like I'm going to have to go through with it.' Everything's a sign...if you want it to be."

A multidisciplinary evening of art and music, the show will also feature original artwork by Amanda as her backdrop. An avid painter and visual artist in her own right, Amanda will surround herself with original works of art for the performance, recreating the setting of her own home creative environment. The paintings reflect the emotion expressed through the music, as well as what is left unsaid in the songs. For the occasion, Amanda will be creating one-of-a-kind posters which will be available for purchase as limited-edition pieces at the show.

Exit/In is the ideal setting for this intimate night of music. Within Nashville's deep musical history, few venues have had as rich a legacy. Over its 50+ years, it has played host to a staggering array of talent, from rising local acts to international superstars. Some of the legendary musicians who have graced the stage at Exit/In include The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Etta James, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, Muddy Waters, R.E.M. and many more.

Since getting her start playing fiddle with the legendary Texas Playboys at the young age of 15, Amanda Shires has brought her nuanced songwriting and boundless originality to a series of solo albums, collaborated with the likes of John Prine, and earned the 2017 Emerging Artist of the Year prize from the Americana Music Association (AMA). Amanda is the founder of The Highwomen - a supergroup she performs in alongside Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile. In 2022 she released the lauded album Take It Like A Man which landed on many "Best of 2022" lists including NPR, The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Stereogum and BrooklynVegan to name a few. She also released Loving You - a poignant collaborative album with the late, great pianist and singer Bobbie Nelson. The album featured songs Nelson and Shires played and treasured their entire lives. The record was also widely praised, with The New York Times commenting, "Shires fluttery voice is reverent to the source material, and Nelson's notes are as elegantly spaced and glimmering as stars in a night sky."

Related Stories

Lawrence Rothman Releases Video For 'LAX' feat. Amanda Shires

Amanda Shires Announces Collaborative Record With The Late Bobbie Nelson

News > Amanda Shires