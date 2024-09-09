Cali Tucker Unveils New Single 'Urban Cowboy'

(Aristo) Emerging country artist Cali Tucker has unveiled her latest single, "Urban Cowboy," a captivating country fairytale infused with novelty and fresh perspective. Co-written by Cali Tucker, G'harah "PK" Degeddingseze, and Tricia Battani, and produced by Degeddingseze and Battani, "Urban Cowboy" tells a heartfelt story of Tucker's longing for a modern-day cowboy love. Blending traditional country elements like banjo and acoustic guitars with contemporary pop beats and reverberated background vocals, the track reflects the contrast between "urban" and "cowboy" in both its title and production. The song portrays the resilience of love, capturing the enduring hope that everyone can find their urban cowboy and experience their own fairytale ending.

Tucker shares her personal connection to the song: "As kids we grew up believing in fairy tales and mythical creatures. The Urban Cowboy is an illusive love that we all long for and that we've read about in stories but few have ever seen. The song is about never giving up on the fairytale, and one day, love will find you."

In addition to the single release, Tucker is developing a children's book around the song that aims to bring the myth of the urban cowboy to life, offering young readers a whimsical and imaginative take on this iconic figure.

Tucker recently released her single and music video, "Country Couture," where she playfully showcases her love for high-end fashion brands while staying true to her roots as a down-to-earth country girl. Despite her flair for luxury, Tucker remains the relatable country belle who can throw on a t-shirt and get her hands dirty on the farm. "Country Couture" allows her to express her outward style while embracing the true beauty that lies within.

Daughter of renowned recording artist LaCosta Tucker and niece of the famed Tanya Tucker, Cali Tucker hails from Nashville, Tennessee, and has been hitting full throttle throughout her career. She gained national recognition on Season 6 of The Voice after joining Team Blake and becoming a finalist. Since then, she has risen to prominence as a headlining act in Las Vegas, captivating audiences with her remarkable talent as a live performer. Cali's self-designed solo show is highly interactive, featuring her rich vocals, infectious humor, and dynamic stage presence. Cali represents the best of both Nashville and Vegas, which has earned her the title of "Miss NashVegas."

Her unique fashion sense and luxury persona are a big part of her brand in the country music business as she prepares for the launch of many upcoming projects for 2024, including the Country Couture clothing line. Partnering with prominent brands, producers, songwriters, designers, and influencers. Tucker promises to continue to astound audiences not just in Las Vegas, but across the country and globe.

