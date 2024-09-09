Dierks Bentley Rocks Bridgestone Arena For Nashville Stop Of Gravel & Gold Tour

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley entertained crowds in Nashville Saturday with "an epic country music celebration that felt like a mashup of the best nights had at the Grand Ole Opry House, Starwood Amphitheater and Station Inn in 1994" (Tennessean) on his GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR. Bentley pulled out all the stops--welcoming special guests to the Bridgestone Arena Stage -- beginning with Americana darling Bella White and followed by Chase Rice, who Bentley surprised on stage with a brand new Martin D-4.

Red Clay Strays' frontman Brandon Coleman joined Bentley to duet a soulful cover of the Waylon Jennings classic "Lonesome, On'ry and Mean" and rising star Zach Top made his Bridgestone debut to cover Tony Rice's "Freeborn Man," before the two performed Bentley's "High Note" and Top's "Sounds Like The Radio" together.

Bentley's unmatched live show was on full display, including his "ability to engage the crowd as if they're longtime friends... a priceless, hard-earned talent from dedicated decades on the road." (American Songwriter)

Bentley's set included a "raucous" performance of "Gold" and continued "electrifying the arena with others from his extensive catalogue" (Whiskey Riff) like "Burning Man" and "I Hold On." Bentley energized the crowd with his chart-topping reimagination of "American Girl" and then invited Chase Rice back out to join him in singing fan favorite, "Gone." The show's next segment was anchored in bluegrass, with Charlie Worsham leading the band-comprised of Dan Hochhalter, Ben Helson, Tim Sergeant, Steve Misamore and Cassady Feasby-for a fast-fingered cover of Garth Brooks' "Callin' Baton Rouge." Bentley's daughter Evie then joined the group for a heartfelt rendition of Noah Kahan's "Stick Season." Bentley continued "enthralling fans with hit after hit" (Music Row) performing classics like "5-1-5-0," "Drunk on a Plane" and "What Was I Thinkin'." Soon after, The Hot Country Knights unapologetically took over the stage, with fans singing along as they performed a 90s' country medley that included "Friends in Low Places" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman."

Praised for crafting a concert experience that "blends hits, a genuine onstage ebullience that easily outpaces many of today's newcomers, and intentional audience engagement" (Billboard), Bentley continues to be one of country music's most dynamic performers. The Gravel & Gold Tour picks back up this weekend in North Carolina and will continue throughout September. For tickets and more information, visit https://dierks.com/.

Remaining GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR 2024 Dates:

9/12 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion*^

9/13 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium*^

9/14 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*^

9/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena #+

9/20 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena #+

9/21 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater*+

* with Lee Brice

# with Chase Rice

^ with Tanner Usrey

+ with Ella Langley

