Love Ghost and Tim Skold Team Up For New Single and Video

(CA) Love Ghost and Tim Skold (SKOLD, Shotgun Messiah, KMFDM, Marilyn Manson) are back with their new single, "Nightshade and Cocaine." This follows the success of their 2023 debut collaboration, "Payback." The new track marks another bold step in their artistic partnership, blending heavy guitars, haunting piano melodies, and dark themes inspired by altered states of mind and witchcraft.

"Nightshade and Cocaine" sets the tone for their upcoming debut album, "Love Ghost x SKOLD," which is slated for release on November 22 via the iconic Metropolis Records. The album promises a thrilling fusion of the raw energy of grunge with the driving rhythms of industrial rock, enhanced by gothic and pop elements.

Tim Skold reflects on the single: "We are very excited to share this first single from our forthcoming album. It's like a musical roller coaster, with highs and lows that take you for a ride. The lyrics are dynamic and almost lighthearted while tackling some very heavy subjects."

Love Ghost's frontman Finnegan Bell adds: "This song is a sonic journey touching on themes such as personal introspection, witchcraft, death, and altered states of mind. 'Nightshade' (Belladonna) is a symbol of death and witchcraft, making it the perfect metaphor for the psychology unraveling at the seams."

The new single is part of a long-term creative collaboration between the Los Angeles-based Love Ghost and Skold, an industrial music pioneer. Love Ghost, known for their distinctive blend of grunge, post-punk, and alternative rock, have received praise from major publications such as Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, and American Songwriter. The band has also toured globally across South America, Japan, and Europe, and collaborated with artists such as Rico Nasty and Bali Baby.

Tim Skold brings decades of experience as a musician, producer, and collaborator, having worked with bands like Marilyn Manson, KMFDM, and Motionless in White. Notably, he produced Manson's The Golden Age of Grotesque and EAT ME, DRINK ME albums and contributed to hit covers of "Tainted Love" and "Personal Jesus."

"Nightshade and Cocaine" is available now on all major streaming platforms, giving fans a first taste of the electrifying new album. Prepare to embark on a dark and intense musical journey when "Love Ghost x SKOLD" drops on November 22.

Related Stories

Skold Shares 'Rat King' The Lead Off Song From New Album

Skold Shares Cover Of Depeche Mode Classic 'Blasphemous Rumours'

News > Skold