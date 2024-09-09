Nothing More Launch Contest For Suicide Prevention

(SRO) Nothing More will shine a light on National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month this September and have announced a contest with digital contest fundraising platform Fandiem to win an exclusive trip to join the band as they perform on the Shiprocked cruise setting sail January 19-25, 2025 from Miami, FL to the Caribbean Islands.

The "Donate to Win" contest will raise funds and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The contest is now live and will run through December 11, 2024. Enter to win by donating as little as $10 at http://fandiem.com/nothingmore.. The more you donate, the greater the chance to win.

The prize includes:

* Round trip travel to Miami, FL for two

* Cabin for two on ShipRocked cruise (1/19-1/25, 2024)

* Exclusive opportunity to hang with NOTHING MORE on the ship and join them for an offshore TBD activity (ie: mini golf, casino, video arcade)

* Grab a photo with NOTHING MORE

* Watch NOTHING MORE's performance from an exclusive VIP location

* One (1) NOTHING MORE surprise signed item

"Don't be afraid to ask for help," declares guitarist Mark Vollelunga. "We all need each other, and we are all here in this crazy life, experiencing it together. Know that you are heard, loved and most of all, that you are not alone."

Nothing More are currently headlining the "Carnal Tour 2024" with support from Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and Post Profit. The hard-hitting and thought-provoking 3x Grammy-nominated band will also appear at several of fall's largest rock festivals (Aftershock, Louder Than Life) before rejoining rock mainstays Godsmack from October 16 to 26 with whom they toured earlier this summer.

NOTHING MORE 2024 TOUR DATES

9/9 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle #

9/10 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works #

9/12 Ocean Bay City, MD - OC Bikefest 2024 %

9/13 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues #

9/14 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues #

9/15 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

9/17 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

9/19 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #

9/20 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live #

9/21 Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q 2024 %

9/23 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks #

9/24 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre #

9/26 Saint Paul, MN - 93X Family Reunion %

9/27 Milwaukee, WI - 102.9 The Hog's HOG Havoc %

9/28 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life %

10/13 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival %

10/16 Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center ^

10/17 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater ^

10/19 Park City, KS - Hartman Arena ^

10/20 Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena ^

10/22 Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena ^

10/23 Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena ^

10/25 Allentown, PA - PPL Center ^

10/26 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^

1/19-25 Miami,FL - ShipRocked 2025 %

^ with Godsmack and Flat Black

# with Set It Off, From Ashes To New and Post Profit

* no Set It Off or From Ashes To New

% festival date

