Post Malone Kicks Off F-1 Trillion Tour

(Live Nation) Last night, 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone kicked off his F-1 Trillion Tour in Salt Lake City, UT at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre. The set list featured his catalog of hits, as well as songs from his new #1 album, F-1 Trillion, playing "Texas Tea" and "Guy For That" live for the first time. Post's back to back shows at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre are the venue's highest grossing shows of all time.
The F-1 Trillion Tour, sponsored by Bud Light, follows his 2023 If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying run, with sold out shows across the US and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 outing continues tonight with a second show at Salt Lake City's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre,before proceeding with performances at Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Credit One Stadium and more. The tour concludes in Austin, TX on October 27 at the Germania Insurance Amphitheatre.
Indie country duo Muscadine Bloodline and Dan Spencer are confirmed as direct support on the tour and will open for Post on all dates. The tour comes shortly after the arrival of Post's debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Ahead of the album, Post released "Guy For That" featuring Luke Combs, "Pour Me A Drink" featuring Blake Shelton and mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. Upon release of "I Had Some Help" it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020" and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. "I Had Some Help" also landed the #1 title on Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart for 2024. Notably, there are 100 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and Post Malone currently occupies 19 of them.
Sun Sep 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sat Sep 14 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Mon Sep 16 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Fri Sep 20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Sep 21 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
Mon Sep 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
Wed Sep 25 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sat Sep 28* - New York, NY - Global Citizen Festival
Sun Sep 29 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
Tue Oct 1 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri Oct 4 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Oct 5 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Mon Oct 7 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Oct 9 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
Fri Oct 11 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Tue Oct 15 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 17 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
Sat Oct 19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
Tue Oct 22 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Wed Oct 23 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat Oct 26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 27 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
Post Malone Surprise Releases Expanded 'F-1 Trillion' Album
Stream Post Malone's Debut Country Album 'F-1 Trillion'
Post Malone And Luke Combs Team For 'Guy For That'
Goldfinger and Less Than Jake Take On Post Malone's 'I Had Some Help'
