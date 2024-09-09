Post Malone Kicks Off F-1 Trillion Tour

(Live Nation) Last night, 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone kicked off his F-1 Trillion Tour in Salt Lake City, UT at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre. The set list featured his catalog of hits, as well as songs from his new #1 album, F-1 Trillion, playing "Texas Tea" and "Guy For That" live for the first time. Post's back to back shows at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre are the venue's highest grossing shows of all time.

The F-1 Trillion Tour, sponsored by Bud Light, follows his 2023 If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying run, with sold out shows across the US and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 outing continues tonight with a second show at Salt Lake City's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre,before proceeding with performances at Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Credit One Stadium and more. The tour concludes in Austin, TX on October 27 at the Germania Insurance Amphitheatre.

Indie country duo Muscadine Bloodline and Dan Spencer are confirmed as direct support on the tour and will open for Post on all dates. The tour comes shortly after the arrival of Post's debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Ahead of the album, Post released "Guy For That" featuring Luke Combs, "Pour Me A Drink" featuring Blake Shelton and mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. Upon release of "I Had Some Help" it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020" and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. "I Had Some Help" also landed the #1 title on Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart for 2024. Notably, there are 100 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and Post Malone currently occupies 19 of them.

Sun Sep 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sat Sep 14 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mon Sep 16 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Fri Sep 20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 21 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

Mon Sep 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed Sep 25 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 28* - New York, NY - Global Citizen Festival

Sun Sep 29 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Tue Oct 1 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Oct 4 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Oct 5 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Mon Oct 7 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Oct 9 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

Fri Oct 11 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat Oct 19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

Tue Oct 22 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Wed Oct 23 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat Oct 26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 27 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

