(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum artist Russell Dickerson announces today, Round 1 of his knockout Russellmania Tour 2025 kicking off this spring in Nashville. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 13 at 10am local - Nashville, TN (3/14) tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 20.
Dickerson shared his excitement for the tour, "It's time for RUSSELLMANIA! 2025 is the year we're sending it from the top rope. I can't wait to get back on the road, kicking off with Round 1 in March."
In addition to announcing his upcoming tour, Dickerson was surprised with a plaque celebrating two-time Platinum hit "She Likes It" at an event with SiriusXM on Friday (9/6) in Downtown Nashville. The latest milestone follows the release of Bones The EP, a five-track collection that pays tribute to the people and relationships that have shaped Dickerson into the country star he is today.
RUSSELLMANIA TOUR - Spring 2025 Dates
3/14 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
3/15 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
3/21 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live
3/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
3/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
3/29 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
4/3 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
4/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
4/5 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' EP
Russell Dickerson Gets Reflective With 'Bones The EP'
Watch Russell Dickerson Perform 'Bones' On GMA3
Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' is Most Added at Country Radio
Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring- Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam- more
Linkin Park Star Sitting Out Reunion Tour- Slash Releases Limited Edition 'Horror Nights' Album- more
Dierks Bentley Rocks Bridgestone Arena For Nashville Stop Of Gravel & Gold Tour- Russell Dickerson Plots Russellmania Tour 2025- more
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring
Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Shares 'Embers' Video
Joanne Shaw Taylor Reimagines Sam Sparro's 'Black & Gold'
Boston Manor Talk New Album 'Sundiver'
Dilemma Find 'Sanctuary' With New Single
Horizon Theory Share New Song 'Can't Save Me'