An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary North American Tour Announced

(PFA) With the worldwide excitement around the recently announced European tour, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater are announcing their 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025 leg for North America. The tour will be An Evening With Dream Theater and will be the first tour of North America since drummer Mike Portnoy's return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.

The tour is scheduled for 30 cities across the United States and Canada and kicks off on February 7 in Philadelphia, PA and runs through March 22 for the band's hometown show in New York City. The tour will make stops in Nashville, Los Angeles, Toronto and Boston among others. Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

"The excitement we have felt from the fans since the first tour was announced has been overwhelming! Now we get to bring the show to our home country and play a bunch of cities that we haven't been together in for more than a decade. We can't wait to continue this historic celebration of 40 years together with everyone in North America next year. We still have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming weeks," explains Dream Theater.

Dream Theater has been in their DTHQ studio working on their 16th studio album and the first with Portnoy since 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings. More information on the upcoming release will be unveiled in the future.

An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025

(North American Dates)

February 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

February 8 - Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center

February 10 - Nashville, TN - Opry House

February 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

February 12 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Café

February 14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

February 15 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU

February 16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic

February 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Center

February 19 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

February 21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea

February 22 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

February 24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

February 25 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Performing

February 27 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

February 28 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

March 2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra

March 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

March 6 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

March 8 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

March 9 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

March 11 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 12 - Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

March 14 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater

March 15 - Boston. MA - Boch Center

March 17 - Rochester, NY - Kodak

March 18 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theater

March 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center

March 21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

March 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

The European leg of the 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025 consists of stops in 23 cities and kicks off on October 20th and runs through November 24th. Some dates are already sold out with others about to get there as limited tickets remain across the continent.

An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025

(Previously Announced European/South American Dates)

October 20 - London, England - The O2 (Limited Tickets Remain)

October 22 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall (Limited Tickets Remain)

October 23 - Koln, Germany - Palladium (Limited Tickets Remain)

October 25 - Milan, Italy - Forum (Limited Tickets Remain)

October 26 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport (Limited Tickets Remain)

October 28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

October 29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb

November 1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

November 2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena

November 3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

November 6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena

November 8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront (Sold Out)

November 9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Limited Tickets Remain)

November 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen (Limited Tickets Remain)

November 12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

November 13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

November 14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

November 16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

November 17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés

November 20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal (Limited Tickets Remain)

November 21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle

November 23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

November 24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live (Limited Tickets Remain)

December 7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Explanada Estadio Azteca

December 10 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Befly Hall

December 13 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio

December 15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Vibra (Limited Tickets Remain)

December 16 - Curitiba, Brazil - Live Curitiba

December 17 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Araújo Vianna

December 19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

December 21 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena (Sold Out)

December 22 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

