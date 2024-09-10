An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary North American Tour Announced

(PFA) With the worldwide excitement around the recently announced European tour, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater are announcing their 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025 leg for North America. The tour will be An Evening With Dream Theater and will be the first tour of North America since drummer Mike Portnoy's return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.
The tour is scheduled for 30 cities across the United States and Canada and kicks off on February 7 in Philadelphia, PA and runs through March 22 for the band's hometown show in New York City. The tour will make stops in Nashville, Los Angeles, Toronto and Boston among others. Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.
"The excitement we have felt from the fans since the first tour was announced has been overwhelming! Now we get to bring the show to our home country and play a bunch of cities that we haven't been together in for more than a decade. We can't wait to continue this historic celebration of 40 years together with everyone in North America next year. We still have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming weeks," explains Dream Theater.
Dream Theater has been in their DTHQ studio working on their 16th studio album and the first with Portnoy since 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings. More information on the upcoming release will be unveiled in the future.
An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025
(North American Dates)
February 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
February 8 - Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center
February 10 - Nashville, TN - Opry House
February 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
February 12 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Café
February 14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
February 15 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU
February 16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic
February 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Center
February 19 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater
February 21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea
February 22 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
February 24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
February 25 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Performing
February 27 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater
February 28 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
March 2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra
March 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
March 6 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
March 8 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
March 9 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park
March 11 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
March 12 - Montreal, QC - Place des Arts
March 14 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater
March 15 - Boston. MA - Boch Center
March 17 - Rochester, NY - Kodak
March 18 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theater
March 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center
March 21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
March 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
The European leg of the 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025 consists of stops in 23 cities and kicks off on October 20th and runs through November 24th. Some dates are already sold out with others about to get there as limited tickets remain across the continent.
An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025
(Previously Announced European/South American Dates)
October 20 - London, England - The O2 (Limited Tickets Remain)
October 22 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall (Limited Tickets Remain)
October 23 - Koln, Germany - Palladium (Limited Tickets Remain)
October 25 - Milan, Italy - Forum (Limited Tickets Remain)
October 26 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport (Limited Tickets Remain)
October 28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
October 29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb
November 1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
November 2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena
November 3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
November 6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena
November 8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront (Sold Out)
November 9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Limited Tickets Remain)
November 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen (Limited Tickets Remain)
November 12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal
November 13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
November 14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
November 16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
November 17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés
November 20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal (Limited Tickets Remain)
November 21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle
November 23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
November 24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live (Limited Tickets Remain)
December 7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Explanada Estadio Azteca
December 10 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Befly Hall
December 13 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio
December 15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Vibra (Limited Tickets Remain)
December 16 - Curitiba, Brazil - Live Curitiba
December 17 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Araújo Vianna
December 19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena
December 21 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena (Sold Out)
December 22 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Shares 'Embers' Video
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Reveals 'Shadow Of The Moon' Video
MESA/Boogie Celebrates 40-Year Partnership with Dream Theater's John Petrucci
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces New Album With 'The Alchemist' Video
Motley Crue Going Back To The Clubs For Hollywood Takeover- Linkin Park Share 'In The End' Video From Reunion Livestream- more
Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Reveals Cancer Battle- Heart Share Rescheduled Royal Flush Tour Dates- more
Zach Bryan Recruits Casey Affleck For 'Oak Island' Video- Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert To Perform At People's Choice Country Awards- more
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
Sammy Hagar Recaps The Best Of All Worlds Tour
Van Zant Reunite And Share Video From First New Album In Almost 20 Years
Sevendust's Clint Lowery Forced To Sit out Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour
Dave Grohl Reveals He Has New Daughter, But Not With His Wife
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Announces 2025 Dates
Can Announce New Album In Live Series 'Live In Keele 1977'
Billy Morrison, Corey Taylor, and Steve Vai Get Animated For 'Incite The Watch'
Judas Priest Have Remixed And Remastered 'Rocka Rolla' For Reissue