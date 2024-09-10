Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Announces 2025 Dates

(FR PR) Following another record-setting year with 75,000 fans attending three days of music, tattoos and haunted attractions, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns to the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio for its 7th year July 18-20, 2025.
Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents are planning for another record-setting year, with the biggest Inkcarceration yet. Inkcarceration 2024 featured high-octane sets from headliners Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin, as well as The Offspring, Bad Omens, Halestorm, Parkway Drive and many more. Memorable moments from 2024 included Chimaira's first U.S. festival appearance In 14 years, Halestorm and I Prevail exclusively collaborating during each others' sets, Benjamin Burnley's son singing and playing guitar during Breaking Benjamin's set, as well as one of only two reunion shows for All Shall Perish.
Thousands of fans experienced the Blood Prison Tour haunted attraction inside Ohio State Reformatory, hosted by the terrifying "Warden's Widow" - featured in the Inkcarceration 2025 date announcement video. The onsite Inkcarceration tattoo also festival included more than 100 tattoo artists tattooing festivalgoers throughout the weekend.
The 2024 event brought in more than $10 million in economic impact to the area, and Inkcarceration's overall economic impact totals more than $50 million since the festival began in 2018.
Inkcarceration is co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, and Reinkcarceration LLC, a partnership that formed with the original founders of INK in 2021.
Visit www.Inkcarceration.com to see the Warden's Widow introduction video for Inkcarceration 2025 and sign-up to be the first to buy passes and discover the 2025 lineup when they are announced.
