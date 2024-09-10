Jinjer Go 'Rogue' With New Video

(Freeman) Jinjer unleash their brand new single "Rogue", showing once more their refusal to conform to the musical genre rule book. Generating millions of streams/views on platforms worldwide, Jinjer have perfected and fine tuned their own unique sound to perfection and are in a league completely their own.
The ferocity of vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk combined with a sonic rollercoaster of chugging riffs, pulverizing bass lines and intricate drums makes JINJER's upcoming outputs some of the most anticipated in heavy music! "Rogue" is another raging reminder that JINJER never minces words when it comes to their music and always keeps the pressure on with each new release. The song arrives with a hefty music video, and is now available on all streaming services worldwide!
The band shared, "Our new single 'Rogue' is a reaction to many things ... it's brutally honest, it's in-your-face and one of the most intense tracks JINJER has ever released. We are so excited about this new track, about the new album and everything that's on the way ...."
Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers
Jinjer Surprise Fans With 'Someone's Daughter' Video
Jinjer Announces 2024 North American Headline Tour
Jinjer Share 'Home Back' Live Video
Motley Crue Going Back To The Clubs For Hollywood Takeover- Linkin Park Share 'In The End' Video From Reunion Livestream- more
Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Reveals Cancer Battle- Heart Share Rescheduled Royal Flush Tour Dates- more
Zach Bryan Recruits Casey Affleck For 'Oak Island' Video- Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert To Perform At People's Choice Country Awards- more
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
Sammy Hagar Recaps The Best Of All Worlds Tour
Van Zant Reunite And Share Video From First New Album In Almost 20 Years
Sevendust's Clint Lowery Forced To Sit out Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour
Dave Grohl Reveals He Has New Daughter, But Not With His Wife
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Announces 2025 Dates
Can Announce New Album In Live Series 'Live In Keele 1977'
Billy Morrison, Corey Taylor, and Steve Vai Get Animated For 'Incite The Watch'
Judas Priest Have Remixed And Remastered 'Rocka Rolla' For Reissue