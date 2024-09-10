Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert To Perform At People's Choice Country Awards

(Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis) NBC and Peacock announced the star-studded performance line-up for the 2024 "People's Choice Country Awards." Country superstars Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum and The War And Treaty will take the Grand Ole Opry Stage to perform renditions of their greatest hits. Additionally, country stars Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town and comedian Nate Bargatze have been added to the list of presenters.

The 2024 "People's Choice Country Awards" hosted by Shania Twain will air live Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The "Live From E!: People's Choice Country Awards" red carpet event will kick off the night at 6 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

As previously announced, Grammy Award-winning singer Miranda Lambert will be honored with the Country Icon Award and country star Kane Brown will receive the Country Champion Award, in addition to performing.

"People's Choice Country Awards" is produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

"Live From E!: People's Choice Country Awards" is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

The "People's Choice Country Awards" will recognize the biggest and best country music has to offer, chosen entirely by the fans. Voting for the "People's Choice Country Awards" is now closed.

