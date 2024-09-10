Mountain Stage Announces Return To Franklin

(MPG) NPR Music and West Virginia Public Broadcasting's beloved live performance radio show Mountain Stage has announced they will return to Franklin, TN for two back-to-back live shows on September 21st and 22nd. Hosted by Kathy Mattea, the shows will take place at The Franklin Theatre and feature guest performances by Madi Diaz, Judith Owen, The Dead Tongues, Tim Heidecker, Swamp Dogg, Todd Snider, Amy Helm, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Randall Bramblett. Both shows will be taped for national broadcast across hundreds of NPR member stations later this fall.

"We are thrilled to bring the diverse and eclectic flavor of Mountain Stage back to the historic Franklin Theater this year!" said Mattea. "Todd Snider has delighted our audiences on many occasions in his prolific career, while Madi Diaz will be making her first appearance on our show. We have a fun couple of evenings planned - it's going to be a very special weekend!"

"We're welcoming a great artistic mixture with some of our longtime friends and familiar faces, alongside several artists who are making their first appearances on the show," said Executive Producer Adam Harris. "The blend of sounds and styles on these Franklin episodes are a great reflection of our show's history, our diversity, and the broad styles of music we look to present for our listeners each week."

Mountain Stage's return to Franklin follows last year's back-to-back shows in September, both of which sold out. They featured artists making their debut appearance on the show, as well as many who have become regulars throughout the program's forty year history. Returning guests Steve Earle, Jason Isbell, Sam Bush, Elizabeth Cook, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Chris Pierce, The Band of Heathens, and Tracy Nelson joined first time guests Hailey Whitters and Adeem The Artist.

Earlier this year, Mountain Stage teamed up with Oh Boy Records for the release of a new compilation album titled Live On Mountain Stage: Outlaws and Outliers. It features a collection of live performances from various artists captured during Mountain Stage tapings over the past four decades, including Wilco, Tyler Childers, Rhiannon Giddens, Margo Price, John Prine, Birds of Chicago featuring Allison Russell, Sierra Ferrell, Jason Isbell, Indigo Girls, and Molly Tuttle among many others. Praise for the compilation included Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Consequence, Stereogum, SPIN, Brooklyn Vegan, The Bluegrass Situation, American Songwriter, NME, and The Line of Best Fit among many others.

Saturday, Sept. 21st:

Madi Diaz

Judith Owen

The Dead Tongues

Tim Heidecker

Swamp Dogg

Sunday, Sept. 22nd:

Todd Snider

Amy Helm

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Randall Bramblett

The Franklin Theatre

419 Main St.

Franklin, TN 37064

Doors open at 6:00pm

Show starts at 7:00pm

