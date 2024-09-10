Zach Bryan Recruits Casey Affleck For 'Oak Island' Video

() Zach Bryan releases a music video for the fan-favorite track "Oak Island," taken from his current Warner Records album THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE. The video was filmed last month in upstate New York and stars Academy Award & Golden Globe winning actor Casey Affleck along with actor Jack Martin. The short film was directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, who also directed Bryan's "Nine Ball" and "Boys Of Faith" videos.

Just as the song's cinematic lyrics bring to life, the clip tells the story of a young man watching someone he loves repeat the same mistakes as the storyteller and his attempt to stop them. The images reflect real life piercing the veil of work-a-day monotony and how the stakes escalate in the blink of an eye. This is the story of a man and his desire to protect his younger brother at any cost.

As previously announced this past week, Bryan will headline night one of the 2025 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA. For now, possibly his only live show scheduled for the year.

Zach Bryan will return to the road this fall/winter:

November 2024:

11/17 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

11/18 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

11/20 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

11/22 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

11/23 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

11/26 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

11/27 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

11/29 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

11/30 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

December 2024:

12/03 - Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ

12/04 - Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ

12/06 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

12/07 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

12/12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

12/13 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

12/14 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

12/18 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

12/19 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

April 2025:

4/25 - Stagecoach Festival - Indio, CA

