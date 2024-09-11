Craig Morgan Joins The Reeves Brothers For Grand Ole Opry Performance

(117) Last night, country music duo The Reeves Brothers debuted their new song, "She Don't Want a Cowboy," during a special performance with Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan at the Grand Ole Opry. The night proved to be a special one for the real-life musical brothers, and the sentiment wasn't lost on them. The song, which features Morgan, will be released on Friday, September 27.

"Coming from a family of sharecroppers in Delight, Arkansas whose weekly entertainment was sitting by candlelight in front of a battery-powered radio listening to the Grand Ole Opry on WSM, getting to step into the circle at The Opry House holds a big sentiment to us and our family. It is the highest honor we could ever receive in country music. It's the Daytona 500 of country music and we feel like the Earnhardts," said The Reeves Brothers, adding, "Craig Morgan was one of the first people in this town to reach out and take a chance on us, so getting to share that stage with him makes it that much more special."

"She Don't Want a Cowboy" tells the story of a couple caught in the push and pull of rodeo life. The track showcases expert storytelling with vivid lyrics and soulful, raw and heart-wrenching vocals, paying tribute to cowboys, cowgirls and those closely tied to the rodeo.

"I always saw rodeo as much more than what happened in the arena. There was love, broken bones and wounded hearts. It was a lifestyle. Thanks to Josh Garrett and Alan Becker, who were both hometown heroes in the rodeo world when I was growing up, I got to live vicariously through them. It took me a while to turn those feelings into words and I can only hope that I not only do them justice, but also the fans and athletes involved in such an incredible sport. Rodeo," said Cole Reeves.

