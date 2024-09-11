downcast Tribute Lost Friend With 'your absence' Video

(Rage PR) After months of build up and three successful singles, Bristol emo/alt-rock favourites downcast are delighted to present their new EP "WTF HAPPENED". A title that virtually everyone will be able to relate to at some stage of life, downcast have crafted an excellent EP, channelling feelings of nostalgia, grief, rage, happiness, and sometimes all of these things at once.

The full release of WTF HAPPENED comes alongside the release of the final single from the EP, your absence. Arguably the most heartfelt and poignant song the band have released thus far, your absence covers the emotional fallout of a friend of the band having taken his own life before downcast began work on their new release.

In keeping with the far more serious subject matter of this song, the video for your absence does not continue the 90's nostalgia theme that has run through the videos of the other singles from WTF HAPPENED. Instead a more focused, darker setting matches the mood and the content of the song.

Liam and Jeff from downcast explain the tribute to their friend that is your absence in more detail: "Liam - 'your absence' conveys the range of emotions that I felt when I was grieving. It begins by reflecting on the time that I spent living with our friend Ryan, only months before he ended his life, then moves on to express the regret and frustration that I felt whilst trying to process the tragic situation. His death came at a time when we were no longer living together and I had been feeling a sense of distance between us. I spent a lot of time pondering over an alternative timeline where I had done something to change the outcome.

Jeff - The idea of the video was to translate feelings of isolation, helplessness and the dark depths of depression we all had to crawl out of alone when experiencing the grief of our friend."

