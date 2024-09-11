Iron Maiden Announce 'Powerslave' 40th Anniversary Zoetrope Vinyl Limited Edition

(FunHouse) BMG will be releasing Iron Maiden Powerslave on November 15th as a limited-edition vinyl pressings to mark this historic album and is true collector's item. In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Iron Maiden's landmark album Powerslave, a brand-new edition will be released as the band's first-ever zoetrope picture disc, featuring unique zoetrope artwork and the 2015 remastered audio of the album. The original sleeve has been expanded and contains new artwork and exclusive 'Powerslave at 40' liner notes from band founder Steve Harris. In addition, there is a Walmart Exclusive version that included a Lenticular 3D Album Art sized print.

Originally released in September 1984, Iron Maiden's fifth studio album Powerslave was another massive success for the band, charting all around the world including: U.K. #2, Switzerland #3, Norway #4, Germany #5, Sweden #5, New Zealand #11, Austria #15 Canada #21, US #21 and Australia #26, achieving multiple Gold and Platinum discs. It features the iconic singles '2 Minutes To Midnight' and 'Aces High' alongside fan favourites "Powerslave" and the epic "Rime of the Ancient Mariner."

Powerslave is beloved by fans and showcased the rapidly evolving ambition, sound and songwriting might of IRON MAIDEN as they were on the fast track to becoming one of the biggest metal bands on the planet; a position they have maintained to this day.

