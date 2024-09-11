.

Mike Tramp Shares 'The Road to Valhalla' Video

09-11-2024
(Freeman) Mike Tramp shares a new single "The Road to Valhalla," off his recently released new album 'Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II' which is out via Frontiers Music Srl. The album's ten tracks see TRAMP re-imagining select cuts from his former band White Lion. "The Road to Valhalla" is accompanied by a new music video which is available below.

About the new album, Tramp shared this: "Would Leonardo Da Vinci have re-painted Mona Lisa, if he had gotten a second chance? That, we will never know, but I can say for sure, that I am beyond thrilled to have gotten a second chance to re-record and sing the songs I wrote between 1983 and 1990.

"Today I have such a better understanding of how I want to express the songs in my voice than I had when I was in my 20's, it's just a fact, and I've grabbed the chance. 'Songs Of White Lion' is a whole new chapter, matter of fact it is current."

Mike Tramp Shares 'The Road to Valhalla' Video

