Morgan Wallen Played To 91,423 EU Fans On One Night At A Time Tour

(EBM) As Morgan Wallen returns stateside following the European leg of One Night At A Time 2024 the current seven-time CMA Award nominee's run concludes with 91,423 fans across seven shows, including sold-out stops in Oslo, Norway; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Glasgow, UK and two consecutive nights in Dublin, Ireland. Additionally, Wallen's performance at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome became the highest attended country show in the city's history.

Reflecting on his first headlining European tour during his last show at Dublin, Ireland's 3Arena on Sept. 8, Wallen shared, "It's truly been an eye-opening experience for me and my band, and a heartwarming experience as well just to see how people across the world relate to the music that we've been making for the past few years."

The tour, which spanned from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, included additional shows in Stockholm, Sweden and Copenhagen, Denmark. Following his performance at Denmark's Royal Arena, Soundvenue remarked of its impact, "[Wallen] showed that the country genre has reached all the way from the great American expanses to the small cobblestone capitals of Europe."

During his time overseas, Wallen received three plaques from UMG Sweden, UMG Ireland and EMI UK to commemorate streaming milestones, including One Thing At A Time achieving Platinum certification in Norway and Ireland and Gold certification in the UK, while "Last Night" became 6x Platinum in Ireland, and Platinum-certified in the UK, Sweden and Norway. See below for the full list of certifications.

As reviews continue to pour in, Politiken observed of his Denmark show "the American superstar blew through the Royal Arena," while De Telegraaf remarked of his Netherlands stop that Wallen "shows that country is alive and kicking." Holler noted the tour was "another resounding confirmation that [Wallen's] charismatic, genre-blending style is well and truly going global."

As he continues to tease new music, Wallen surprised the crowd in Stockholm with the first live performance of his highly anticipated unreleased song "Love Somebody", and consequently added it to his setlist for the run. The song comes on the heels of the success of his six-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit with Post Malone "I Had Some Help," which recently finished at No. 1 on Billboard's 2024 Songs of the Summer chart, becoming Wallen's second consecutive Billboard Song of the Summer. Wallen is only the second artist ever to achieve that feat, and the first in 46 years.

Overseas, "I Had Some Help" reached No. 1 on the DK Airplay Chart, becoming Wallen's first No. 1 single in Denmark, while simultaneously moving into the Top 3 this week on The Dutch Charts' Nationale Airplay Top 50 pop chart - a new historical peak for him.

With just five shows remaining on his 2024 tour, Wallen will make a homecoming appearance at University of Tennessee Knoxville's Neyland Stadium on Sept. 20 and 22 alongside special guests HARDY and ERNEST.

UK Certifications:

"Last Night" - Platinum

One Thing At A Time (Album) - Gold

"Thinkin' Bout Me" - Silver

"Wasted On You" - Silver

Sweden Certifications:

"Last Night" - Platinum

Ireland Certifications:

One Thing At A Time (Album) - Platinum

Dangerous (Album) - Platinum

"Last Night" - Platinum x6

"Thinkin' Bout Me" - Platinum x2

"You Proof" - Platinum x2

"Cowgirls" - Platinum

Norway Certifications:

One Thing At A Time (Album) - Platinum

Dangerous (Album) - Platinum

"Last Night" - Platinum

"Wasted On You" - Gold

"Thinkin' Bout Me" - Gold

"You Proof" - Gold

"Cowgirls" - Gold

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time 2024 European Tour Dates:

Wed, Aug 28 // Stockholm, Sweden // Friends Arena + !

Fri, Aug 30 // Oslo, Norway // Oslo Spektrum + !

Sun, Sept 1 // Copenhagen, Denmark // Royal Arena + !

Tues, Sept 3 // Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome + !

Thurs, Sept 5 // Glasgow, UK // OVO Hydro + !

Sat, Sept 7 // Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena + !

Sun, Sept 8 // Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena + !

! Lauren Watkins

+ Larry Fleet

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time 2024 Remaining Tour Dates:

Fri, Sept 20 // Knoxville, TN // Neyland Stadium* & }

Sun, Sept 22 // Knoxville, TN // Neyland Stadium * & }

Fri, Oct 4 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium @ + ^

Fri, Oct 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* @ # ^

Sat, Oct 19 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* @ # ^

* Stadium Dates

& ERNEST

} HARDY

@ Lauren Watkins,

+Nate Smith

^ Cole Swindell

% Bailey Zimmerman

# Larry Fleet

