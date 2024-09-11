Testament Launch 'Brazen' Coffee

(Adrenaline) Testament's Official 'Brazen' Coffee explores the true origins of coffee from ancient temple rituals to the fabled lore of venomous miracle elixirs. 'Brazen' is a divine dark roast, sinisterly smooth and brazenly-bodied, the purest form of specialty coffee, tediously roasted to perfection. 'Brazen' makes a diabolical drip, an evil espresso and callous cold brew.

Testament shares "These custom signature collectible (12oz) tins will ONLY be available on tour as we raise Cain and reign supreme in the coffee game with 'Brazen'. We want the fans to also help us choose the path, so we are bringing (2) different versions of 'Brazen' on tour so you can tell us on the socials which one is the chosen sacrificial lamb, so share on the socials and give us your feedback."

Testament's Official 'Brazen' Coffee was roasted especially fresh right before the kick- off of the Klash of the Titans North American 2024 Tour to maximize the most 'Brazen' coffee experience ever!

"Testament has had such a massive impact on Metal, that in working with the guys, we really wanted to humbly pay tribute to that legacy through a monumental coffee concept for the Metal community. We've always wanted to explore the origins of coffee and bring these legends to life through a Testament-telling of the tale. 'Brazen' incorporates elements & existential ideologies spanning the course of Testament's legendary career & blends it all into one strike of the fang. All we know is this coffee is only for the most Brazen of souls!" - Concept Cafes

09/12/2024 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

09/13/2024 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

09/14/2024 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

09/16/2024 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

09/17/2024 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

09/18/2024 Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

09/20/2024 Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

09/21/2024 Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

09/22/2024 Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

09/24/2024 Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

09/26/2024 Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

09/27/2024 Chicago, IL - Radius

09/28/2024 Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

09/29/2024 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/01/2024 Cleveland, OH - The Agora

10/03/2024 Toronto, ON Canada - History

10/04/2024 Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

10/05/2024 New Haven, CT - College Street

10/06/2024 Boston, MA - House of Blues

10/08/2024 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10/10/2024 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

10/11/2024 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

10/12/2024 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/13/2024 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/15/2024 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/16/2024 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/18/2024 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

10/19/2024 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

10/20/2024 Dallas, TX - The Factory

10/22/2024 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10/23/2024 Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

10/24/2024 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/26/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

10/27/2024 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

