Testament Launch 'Brazen' Coffee

(Adrenaline) Testament's Official 'Brazen' Coffee explores the true origins of coffee from ancient temple rituals to the fabled lore of venomous miracle elixirs. 'Brazen' is a divine dark roast, sinisterly smooth and brazenly-bodied, the purest form of specialty coffee, tediously roasted to perfection. 'Brazen' makes a diabolical drip, an evil espresso and callous cold brew.
Testament shares "These custom signature collectible (12oz) tins will ONLY be available on tour as we raise Cain and reign supreme in the coffee game with 'Brazen'. We want the fans to also help us choose the path, so we are bringing (2) different versions of 'Brazen' on tour so you can tell us on the socials which one is the chosen sacrificial lamb, so share on the socials and give us your feedback."
Testament's Official 'Brazen' Coffee was roasted especially fresh right before the kick- off of the Klash of the Titans North American 2024 Tour to maximize the most 'Brazen' coffee experience ever!
"Testament has had such a massive impact on Metal, that in working with the guys, we really wanted to humbly pay tribute to that legacy through a monumental coffee concept for the Metal community. We've always wanted to explore the origins of coffee and bring these legends to life through a Testament-telling of the tale. 'Brazen' incorporates elements & existential ideologies spanning the course of Testament's legendary career & blends it all into one strike of the fang. All we know is this coffee is only for the most Brazen of souls!" - Concept Cafes
09/12/2024 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
09/13/2024 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
09/14/2024 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre
09/16/2024 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
09/17/2024 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
09/18/2024 Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue
09/20/2024 Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall
09/21/2024 Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino
09/22/2024 Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre
09/24/2024 Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre
09/26/2024 Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
09/27/2024 Chicago, IL - Radius
09/28/2024 Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
09/29/2024 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/01/2024 Cleveland, OH - The Agora
10/03/2024 Toronto, ON Canada - History
10/04/2024 Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
10/05/2024 New Haven, CT - College Street
10/06/2024 Boston, MA - House of Blues
10/08/2024 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10/10/2024 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
10/11/2024 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
10/12/2024 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/13/2024 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/15/2024 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/16/2024 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/18/2024 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
10/19/2024 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
10/20/2024 Dallas, TX - The Factory
10/22/2024 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/23/2024 Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
10/24/2024 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/26/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
10/27/2024 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
Testament Remaster The Legacy & The New Order Albums
Testament and Kreator Add Stop To Klash Of The Titans Tour
British Punk Legends UK Subs To Deliver Their Last Will And Testament
Anthrax, Kreator and Testament Announce 2024 Tour
Queen Remaster, Remix and Expand Debut Album- Iron Maiden Announce 'Powerslave' 40th Anniversary Zoetrope Vinyl Limited Edition- more
Motley Crue Going Back To The Clubs For Hollywood Takeover- Linkin Park Share 'In The End' Video From Reunion Livestream- more
Miranda Lambert Will Deliver 'Postcards From Texas' This Friday- Morgan Wallen Played To 91,423 EU Fans On One Night At A Time Tour- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Queen Remaster, Remix and Expand Debut Album
Iron Maiden Announce 'Powerslave' 40th Anniversary Zoetrope Vinyl Limited Edition
Franz Ferdinand Share 'Audacious' Video To Announce New Album
Letters To Cleo Announce Annual Fall Tour Dates
Mike Tramp Shares 'The Road to Valhalla' Video
Watch Hermano's 'Never Boulevard' Video
KillerStar Unplug For New 'Falling Through' Video
Knocked Loose Adds Danny Brown To Upcoming Tour And Release New Video