Watch Hermano's 'Never Boulevard' Video

(PSPR) Cult Californian stoner rock band Hermano (fronted by Kyuss vocalist John Garcia) shares "Never Boulevard', the second track off "when the moon was high...", their first new record in fifteen years to be issued on October 4th through Ripple Music.

The new album "when the moon was high..." brings the moons of HERMANO back into alignment. As they embarked on the remix/remaster/reissue of their entire back catalog on Ripple Music, the band formed by John Garcia (Kyuss) on vocals, bassist Dandy Brown, guitarists Mike Callahan (Disengage) and David Angstrom (Supafuzz), and drummer Chris Leathers (Supafuzz) uncovered some valuable material while revisiting tapes, drives, and cherished memories accumulated over their 26 years of friendship. Taking back claim to the territory they had charted years ago, the upcoming limited-edition release of "when the moon was high..." features their first new music since 2007's "...Into The Exam Room", introducing two new studio tracks and four live songs (including a never-released track), showcasing the sticky-sweet and heavy blues riffs and tones that are unique to the veteran quintet.

The first single "Breathe" was recorded in 2023 and travels back to the band's first release, filled with the same swagger and heavy hand as the band's initial offerings, reinforcing the band's undeniable impact upon modern heavy rock, stoner rock, and driving blues genres. Written for the first HERMANO sessions, the album's second track "Never Boulevard" was tracked during the last few hours while recording in Cincinnati during the winter of 1998. Rediscovered while organizing the master tapes for the Ripple Music reissues and utilizing the original core tracks, the band has finally brought the song to completion twenty-six years later.

Rounding out the limited-edition are four never-before-heard live tracks that again underline the unique place in heavy blues music HERMANO occupies. "Brother Bjork" serves as more evidence to the band's stellar performance at the Willem Twee Poppodium in 2004, a show that continues to be hailed as one of the finest the venue has ever hosted. Taken from the last time the group came together to perform, "Senor Moreno's Plan", "Love", and "Manager's Special" all give a special glimpse into their lauded reunion at Hellfest in 2016. After eight years of not performing together, John, Dave, Mike, Chris and Dandy arrived a couple of days before the festival, rehearsed for a few hours, and came with a head of steam that left those who witnessed the event both touched and amazed. "when the moon was high..." not only features a small sliver of that legendary performance but also introduces the only existing audio recording of the band's song "Love".

