Frost Share 'Moral & Consequence' Video

(RAM) UK progressive rockers Frost* recently announced the release of their brand new double concept album 'Life In The Wires', due out October 18th, 2024 via InsideOutMusic. "Every prog band worth their salt really should do a double album, shouldn't they?" asks Frost* frontman Jem Godfrey. "We've always kind of had this idea of wanting to do one. So I sat down last summer and thought, well, I'm just gonna have to get my head down and go for it."

Today sees the launch of the track 'Moral & Consequence', a song that appears later in the story. Jem Godfrey comments: "Moral and Consequence is a song of two halves, you'll never guess what each section is called... In 2008, on our 2nd album "Experiments In Mass Appeal", I sang - "The ideal and the innocence, the moral and the consequence. Core desire, it's a real Livewire, setting my life on fire, oh it's unreal." It's not a sequel to the song from 2008, but at the same time it is. It's a bit complicated, all will be revealed on the new album."

"It's actually a continuation from Day and Age" explains Godfrey, "the first track on the new album starts with the end of the last track from that album "Repeat to Fade," where the static comes up and a voice says "Can you hear me?". I remember putting that in when we did Day and Age as a possible little hook for the future; a character somewhere out there in Day and Age land trying to be heard. What does he want to say? Can anybody hear him? Day and Age kind of sets up the world that this character lives in and Life In The Wires tells his story".

The story revolves around the main character Naio, an aimless kid heading for a meaningless future in an A.I. run world. He hears an old DJ talking on the ancient AM radio his mother once gave him and decides to trace the source of the signal and find "Livewire" to see if there's a better future out there. However, the All Seeing Eye is less than impressed at this bid for independent thought and fights back. Soon Naio finds himself pursued across the country by an outraged mob as he tries to locate the home of Livewire and his freedom.

Tune in at www.lifeinthewires.com and see if you can hear Livewire on the radio.

Helping create this parallel world are the "classic" Frost* lineup of guitarist John Mitchell, bassist Nathan King, and returning drummer Craig Blundell.

Fans of the band's masterful debut album Milliontown (2006) will enjoy the band revisiting the style that made that debut album one of the most successful prog rock albums of the last 20 years, a fact that was not lost on Godfrey as he was writing this new record.

"With Day and Age, we made it a very specific point: we're not doing any solos, we'll do clever arrangements. And we enjoyed that discipline, but this time I thought it might be good to row back on that position a bit. Plus, I wanted to have a little bit of a nod to Milliontown with this album, because it's been nearly 20 years since Milliontown came out and I'm still proud of it. The 15-minute title track has a few of those Milliontown moments in it which were great fun to do again."

