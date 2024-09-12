Hillhaven Unleash 'Liar' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) Hillhaven are pleased to share their fifth single "Liar." It's brutal but built on a note of hope. It follows the buzzy prior singles "Damned to Dream," "The God You Think You Are," "Gaps," and "Sycophants."

"Musically and lyrically, this song ventures into some darker territory," says singer Chris Kelly. "I think we all tend to try and ignore certain parts of ourselves or of those we love. Stuff that scares us - stuff we're ashamed of. Our strongest instinct is self-preservation and egos don't take kindly to things that might break them. They fight back - hard - but oftentimes that fear or shame finally breaks through and we're suddenly forced to look at ourselves and quite literally FACE that darkness. That's when we're at our lowest. This track was born from the bottom, and from the climb back into the light, where we find our motivation again."

The Hillhaven lineup is comprised of the aforementioned Kelly (Alustrium, ex-Galactic Empire, and who is rumored to play for Babymetal's band) on vocals, as well as From Ashes to New's Maty Madiro on drums; Ricky Armellino on guitars; live From Ashes to New member Jimmy Bennett on guitars; and bassist Jaime GoWell.

