Hillhaven Unleash 'Liar' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) Hillhaven are pleased to share their fifth single "Liar." It's brutal but built on a note of hope. It follows the buzzy prior singles "Damned to Dream," "The God You Think You Are," "Gaps," and "Sycophants."
"Musically and lyrically, this song ventures into some darker territory," says singer Chris Kelly. "I think we all tend to try and ignore certain parts of ourselves or of those we love. Stuff that scares us - stuff we're ashamed of. Our strongest instinct is self-preservation and egos don't take kindly to things that might break them. They fight back - hard - but oftentimes that fear or shame finally breaks through and we're suddenly forced to look at ourselves and quite literally FACE that darkness. That's when we're at our lowest. This track was born from the bottom, and from the climb back into the light, where we find our motivation again."
The Hillhaven lineup is comprised of the aforementioned Kelly (Alustrium, ex-Galactic Empire, and who is rumored to play for Babymetal's band) on vocals, as well as From Ashes to New's Maty Madiro on drums; Ricky Armellino on guitars; live From Ashes to New member Jimmy Bennett on guitars; and bassist Jaime GoWell.
Hillhaven Stream 'Sycophants' Video
Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes To New Offshoot Hillhaven Reveal 'Gaps'
Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New Stars 'Damned To Dream' With New Group Hillhaven
Alex Van Halen Doing Special Events For 'Brothers' Release- Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming- more
Queen Remaster, Remix and Expand Debut Album- Iron Maiden Announce 'Powerslave' 40th Anniversary Zoetrope Vinyl Limited Edition- more
Miranda Lambert Will Deliver 'Postcards From Texas' This Friday- Morgan Wallen Played To 91,423 EU Fans On One Night At A Time Tour- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Alex Van Halen Doing Special Events For 'Brothers' Release
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming
Coldplay To Play Exclusive Concert For SiriusXM
As I Lay Dying Announce New Album With Chelsea Grin, Slaughter To Prevail Collaboration
The Beatles' 1964 U.S. Albums Collected For New Mono Vinyl Box Set & LP Releases
Frost Share 'Moral & Consequence' Video
Judas Priest Share Athens Performance Of 'Invincible Shield'
Metallica Stream Edmonton Performance Of 'Through The Never'