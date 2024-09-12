Saint Blonde Share Track From Pale Chord - Rise Records Debut

(BPM) Alternative rock band Saint Blonde is thrilled to announce that they have signed to Pale Chord / Rise Records. They join the label's illustrious roster, including Spiritbox, Thousand Below, Holy Wars, and more.

"We feel super grateful to have a team around us now that not only shares the long term vision we have for the band artistically, but also allows us to lean into some of the things that make us unique," the band shares. "Instead of trying to force a sonic quality or viral moment, they've allowed us to just be Saint Blonde. And to us that's really valuable and special."

Additionally the band has shared their label debut single and music video "Trendsetter". Produced by Courtney Ballard (5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Waterparks), "Trendsetter" is jagged in its desire for art to mean more than the time it takes to be consumed.

They add: " 'Trendsetter; is about the short lived nature of expression in the current zeitgeist. Everything is so rapidly demanded, consumed, commoditized, digested, spit out, and then forgotten for the next thing. As someone who wants nothing more than to make their art their living, this climate of consumption breeds all sorts of self-doubt, self-consciousness, and unease to make something for other people to enjoy (or what if they hate it, what if I don't look good enough, what if nobody ever sees it etc.)"

Denton, Texas-based Alternative Rock quintet, Saint Blonde are no strangers to evolution. Formed in 2018, Saint Blonde cut their teeth on the Southwest circuit, playing a mix of jangly and synth-driven bedroom pop tunes with infectious vocal hooks while slowly amassing a humble yet dedicated fanbase on their own terms. As time went on, the band - which consists of Hunter Fitch (Vocals), Tre Rollins (Guitar), Alexander Hernandez (Guitar), Tyler Lee Cooper (Drums), and Kyle Cade (Bass) - would pool their eclectic influences together to shape the future of Saint Blonde's sound into something far more expansive in scale.

After releasing a string of well-received singles consistently, Saint Blonde have racked up an impressive 10 million + streams and, in the process, expand their sonic palette to include everything from angular post-punk to heavy-hitting indie rock - all without losing the core of their foundational sound. In the summer of 2024, Saint Blonde inked a record deal with Pale Chord/Rise Records and begin work on defining the next era of their career which all starts with the incendiary label debut single, "Trendsetter."

Produced by Courtney Ballard, "Trendsetter is a defiant battle cry against unoriginality and a pledge to remain authentic no matter the cost. Beaming with youthful, underdog energy, "Trendsetter" finds the band at their rawest and most visceral form while remaining as immediate and catchy as ever over driving basslines and rapid-fire vocal cadences.

Now armed with a new record label and a reinvigorated creative spirit, Saint Blonde are gearing up to hit the road hard in 2025 and release their highly anticipated debut album nearly six years in the making. It is now only a matter of time before Saint Blonde becomes a household name.

