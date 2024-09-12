Watch Frozen Crown's 'War Hearts' Video

(Freeman) Rising Italian power metal outfit Frozen Crown have unveiled the guitar-driven title track "War Hearts" alongside a powerful official music video. Taken from their new studio album and Napalm Records debut, War Hearts, out on October 18, 2024, the uplifting track combines the strong message of fighting for your dreams with incredible vocal expertise and ultimate high-speed riffs. Determined to make it through the rough storm as war angels, relentless drums merged with a thrilling guitar solo by newest member Alessia Lanzone reflect the confident atmosphere.

With their youthful, raw and passionate approach to metal, Frozen Crown have garnered significant media exposure with their previous four albums and their massive hit, "Neverending", which has gathered over 11 million views on YouTube to date. The band has further cemented their reputation with their dynamic live performance with legendary acts like U.D.O. in 2023.

Frozen Crown on the new single "War Hearts": "We're overly excited and proud to introduce our new album's title track 'War Hearts' and to unveil its official videoclip! 'War Hearts' was the first song we wrote for the new album and it's meant to be a statement about how fast and uncompromising the rest of the album is going to be. It's also the first song to mark the appearance of our young new guitar player Alessia and her blazing solos.

The video is once again settled in Italy, between the windy ruins of the Avigliana Castle, and once again portrays the band in the rawest manner possible, without any kind of post-production or artifice involved."

