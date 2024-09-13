Hear Hinder's New Song 'Live Without It'

(SFM) Hinder release their new single "Live Without It" - a soulful showstopper about letting go and moving on, taking the lead. The new track's titular phrase has become a mantra for the band's current journey-capturing the yearning to break free from emotional numbness. Hinder's deft storytelling reveals a band unafraid to lay everything bare, face the darkness, and come out the other side renewed.

Lately, Hinder are feeling the intensity of a new energy. Nearly two decades into their career, the band hasn't just endured as a fixture of modern rock-it's evolved. The versatile Oklahoma City-based quartet creates emotionally compelling rock, from hard-hitting anthems to subdued, contemplative ballads. Now the band is looking to the future.

Hinder's story begins in 2001, when Cody Hanson (drums), Joe "Blower" Garvey (lead guitar), and Mike Rodden (bass) met and activated their musical chemistry. The 2005 hit "Lips of an Angel" from the band's debut album Extreme Behavior, since certified 3x Platinum, topped the charts and remains a radio mainstay. Powerful lead vocalist Marshal Dutton joined them in 2015. Throughout their discography, Hinder has embodied an ethos of defiance and tenacity through gutsy lyrics, rousing melodies, and soaring choruses. Each album in their musical journey has reflected a progression, from the grittier early days of Take It to the Limit to the more introspective and exploratory energy of their most recent album, 2017's The Reign.

The band started 2024 strong, with a series of sold-out shows and live performances with Creed, Three Doors Down, and Daughtry. The band's vigorous live shows and blend of catchy hooks with raw, emotive lyrics have earned them crossover appeal and a loyal global fanbase.

Hinder emerges from the storm more focused and resilient than ever. With a renewed sense of purpose and drive, and still never afraid to take risks, Hinder is poised to continue forging its legacy as one of rock's most enduring and dynamic bands. The band members' resilience and adaptability have kept them at the forefront of the modern rock scene for nearly two decades, and they will continue-in fact, they're just getting started.

2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

September 29 - The Big E - Springfield, MA

October 1 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

October 2 - The SERVPRO Pavilion - Doswell, VA

October 5 - Tulsa State Fair - Tulsa, OK

October 20 - HWY 30 Music Festival Texas - Fort Worth, TX

November 14 - Backroads Saloon - Bartonville, IL

November 15 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mount Pleasant, MI

November 16 - Castle Ridge - Centralia, IL

November 22 - The Banyan Live - West Palm Beach, FL

November 23 - OCC Road House & Museum - Clearwater, FL

December 19 - Rhythm City Casino & Resort - Davenport, IA

December 20 - Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - Larchwood, IA

December 27 - The Star Concert Hall - Branson, MO

