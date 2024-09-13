Parker McCollum Shares New Single 'What Kinda Man'

(TPR) Parker McCollum has become one of the leading voices in a new generation of Country music with his fresh but traditionalist approach to his sound and songwriting. His latest release, "What Kinda Man," available now, is a call-back to the sounds of his Texas roots and simply good ol' Country music. Written by McCollum, Natalie Hemby and Jeremy Spillman, and produced by Frank Liddell and Eric Masse, "What Kinda Man" is instrumentally rich with acoustic and electric guitar, foot-stomping drum and bass, and the forward sounds of the harmonica led by McCollum's captivating vocals. "What Kinda Man" will impact Country radio on Monday (9/16), following four consecutive No. 1 singles.
"Could not be more excited to share this new music with the world, especially this new single "What Kinda Man." Lately, I've been coming back to this sound and the roots of where I started out. I think this new song is my way of revisiting that and creating something that feels like home to me and my fans. I hope the world loves it." -Parker McCollum
Be sure to tune-in for the upcoming People's Choice Country Awards where McCollum will take the iconic Grand Ole Opry House stage for the debut TV performance of "What Kinda Man," and is nominated for "Cover Song of 2024" with his rendition of John Mayer's "Perfectly Lonely." The People's Choice Country Awards air live from the Opry House on September 26th on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
McCollum is currently nominated for "Song of the Year" at the upcoming 58th CMA Awards with his Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Burn It Down," which he co-wrote alongside Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.
Fans can also hear McCollum featured on fellow Texan Miranda Lambert's latest album, Postcards from Texas, for their beautifully melodic track, "Santa Fe," which is also out today.
An artist who prides himself on connecting with the fans who have avidly supported him and his music, McCollum is one of the top-touring acts in Country. His massively successful Burn It Down Tour will continue through the end of the year where fans can see him performing at venues across the U.S.
