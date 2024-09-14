Cassadee Pope's Expanded 'Hereditary' Album Arrives

(BPM) GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope has released the deluxe edition of her new album, Hereditary. As the voice behind the iconic 2000s pop punk group Hey Monday, Hereditary marks The Voice winner's first full length following her shift from country back to her pop punk roots. Stream Hereditary Deluxe here.

The album, that GRAMMY.com named as one of their top 15 Must-Hear Albums In July, is an emotional rollercoaster ride through the ups and downs of life, love and self-discovery. Each track is a testament to the journey we embark on, shaped by our upbringing and the legacies passed down through generations. Whether that's love, betrayal or the intricate web of family dynamics, the title Hereditary captures the essence of our roots, the echoes of our past and the quest to carve our own path.

The deluxe edition of Hereditary includes three new songs: "Say it Again," 'The Poet," and "Bad Decisions." Stream Hereditary Deluxe here. "Say it Again" confronts insecurity in relationships, reflecting on how past experiences can color how we approach relationships in the present. It touches on themes of love and insecurity, but also personal growth and resilience, a continuing motif throughout Hereditary. The song includes nostalgic pop punk riffs and catchy melodies, making for a memorable and emotionally compelling, yet fun and lively track.

Pope shows off her storytelling skills with cheeky lyrics tied into a track filled with crunchy guitar lines and energetic drum lines to create "The Poet." The song calls out someone who may seem like the perfect partner, but who is ultimately "just a poet," using words to create a false narrative.

Recently released single, "Bad Decisions" is a relatable track reflecting on life's twists, turns and unexpected journeys. The upbeat tune and lively melody reminds us that life is full of experiences and lessons that make us who we are. Encouraging listeners to find value in everyday life's experience throughout each chapter of our lives, the song speaks to the common theme on the coming of age record, Hereditary, noting the importance of embracing our pasts and personal stories.

"I wanted to release a deluxe version of Hereditary because there were other songs I wrote that didn't make the album but feel important to tell my story. I look at these songs like bonus scenes at the end of movie credits. They help round out the story but give it a place to go." - Cassadee Pope

