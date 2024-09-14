Dolly Wines Available Nationwide In Time For The Holiday Season

(TPR) Both sides of the Atlantic are falling in love with Dolly Wines as bottles are flying off shelves and into the hearts and hands of Dolly Parton fans and wine lovers alike. Global superstar Dolly Parton's newly launched Dolly Wines and its widely celebrated varietals were produced in collaboration with Parton Family Cellars and Accolade Wines, one of the world's largest wine companies. In a deal brokered by IMG, the Dolly Wines full collection features three varietals including Chardonnay, Rosé and Prosecco.
In the US, like Dolly herself, the Dolly Wines Chardonnay 2023 is captivating wine enthusiasts and fans alike, bringing people together by cheersing at the end of their 9 to 5, gifting to neighbors Two Doors Down, and Bubblin' Over with excitement to ring in the new year with a toast of the Chardonnay, nationwide. The Dolly Wines Chardonnay is now available at leading US retailers including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Meijer, H-E-B and Cost Plus World Market and remains available through e-tailer Vivino at www.DollyWines.com priced accessibly at a suggested retail price of $14.99 USD.
Speaking about the launches, Dolly Parton said: "Dolly Wines are a gift from me, to you. Whether you're sharing stories around the table, simply relaxing in the garden, or gathering with loved ones for the holiday, there's a little sparkle in every bottle that is designed to bring joy and connection to every gathering."
"We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the United States and the United Kingdom," Accolade Wines Chief Marketing Officer, Sandy Mayo said. "Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly. Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it. Go ahead, pour yourself a cup of ambition!"
