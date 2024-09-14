Eric Paslay, Creed Fisher Lead Autumn Lights Festival Lineup

(A12) Autumn Lights Festival, one of Northern Jersey's largest and most beloved fall events, returns bigger and better than ever for its 30th anniversary at the historic Jungle Habitat from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29. With a vibrant mix of activities, live music, and local vendors, the festival offers an experience that embodies the spirit of autumn and brings the community together like no other event in the area. Marking a significant milestone, this year's event expands from a one-day street fair to a three-day festival, relocating to a new, larger venue that offers more space for attendees and a broader lineup of activities and attractions.

This year's Autumn Lights Festival will feature an exciting lineup of live music across two stages with performances by national acts and over 20 regional artists, including CMA Grammy-nominated artist Eric Paslay, Creed Fisher, Black Dirt Bandits, Whisky Crossing, Garrett Gardner of The Voice, and more.

Attendees will be able to explore a bustling marketplace with over 300 craft vendors showcasing their unique products and services, and savor a mouth-watering array of 60+ food trucks offering delectable treats from around the globe. A vibrant Biergarten will pour a selection of favorite brews and cocktails, adding to the lively atmosphere.

Additionally, for the first time in over 30 years, West Milford will welcome a full-sized carnival, boasting over 20 thrilling rides and classic carnival attractions, bringing unparalleled excitement and fun to the event. As day turns to night, the grounds will be illuminated by enchanting ornamental lighting displays, creating a captivating evening experience that lights up the festival and adds a magical touch to this beloved community event.

"This year's Autumn Lights Festival is shaping up to be the biggest and most entertaining installment yet," said Christopher Carey, the Festival Director. "Our new expanded format offers attendees countless opportunities for entertainment, business engagement, and community gathering with a wide array of culinary offerings, entertainment, and activities. We are proud to have the partnership of so many sponsors, local civic and non-profit organizations, and businesses of all sizes at this year's event."

Autumn Lights Festival is a family-friendly event and is open to all ages. General admission is free, with parking passes and Platinum Experience Packages available for purchase at https://www.ezticketz.com. Attendees are encouraged to buy early due to limited availability.

A limited number of Platinum Experience packages are also available for purchase, with Single Day starting at $89.95 (plus fees), and Weekend starting at $199.95 (plus fees). The Platinum Experience includes one upgraded admission; access to an exclusive viewing area at the Main Stage, featuring a covered lounge; a full-service cash bar with beer, wine, and cocktails; access to private restrooms; and a souvenir laminated keepsake "ALF Platinum Pass". Please note: Platinum Experience is available to all ages, but those purchasing and consuming alcohol must be 21+.

Autumn Lights Festival partners include: Vertical Environmental Solutions, Doobiez, WarmAire Conditioning, Soul Flora, Corona Extra, Sam Adams Octoberfest, Garage Beer, Miller Lite, Sun Cruiser, Corradino & Papa Law Firm, Courtney Wasyluk Creates, Greenwood Lake Marina, Provident Bank, Montclair YMCA, West Milford Family & Implant Dental, Orange & Rockland, West Milford Elks #2236, Passaic County Community College, Mark Lindsay And Son Plumbing Heating Inc, West Milford Chamber of Commerce, West Milford Recreation, West Milford Museum, Passaic County Sheriff's Office, West Milford First Aid Squad.

Jungle Habitat, located at 109 Airport Rd in West Milford, NJ, offers a unique setting for music and food festivals, blending natural beauty with a touch of history. Originally a wild animal park, Jungle Habitat has been transformed into a dynamic fairground where the remnants of its exotic past create a vibrant and unforgettable atmosphere. Just steps from public transportation, shops, bars, restaurants, and several historic and contemporary AirBnBs, Jungle Habitat and downtown West Milford come alive as an oasis of energy, activity, sound, and color during the Autumn Lights Festival. Surrounded by sprawling fields and lush forests, and located just a short drive from New York City with easy access to major highways, Jungle Habitat provides the perfect destination to enjoy live music, gourmet street food, and the beauty of New Jersey's landscape.

Autumn Lights Festival hours are 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Friday, 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Saturday, and 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Sunday.

