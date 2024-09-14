Firewind Give The Romantics' 'Talking In Your Sleep' A Heavy Makeover

(AN) Firewind have just kicked off their European tour alongside Sonata Arctica, Serious Black and Tungsten! In December, they will be also joining forces again with label mates Masterplan.

Now, perfect in time for the tour start (find all upcoming dates below!), the band surrounded by iconic guitarist Gus G is premiering a brand new music video for the song "Talking in Your Sleep", a cover version of the 80s pop rock classic originally recorded by The Romantics.

Gus comments: "During the recording sessions of the "Stand United" album we all wanted to record a cover song as it had been a while since we'd done that. We all love the classic gem "Talking in Your Sleep" by the Romantics and agreed unanimously to go for it. We gave it the Firewind treatment of course and it sounds bit heavier now!

To celebrate the current European tour we just kicked off, we decided to drop a new video for this track featuring road footage from the first leg of our world tour, taken from our US and Japanese shows earlier this year.

We hope you enjoy and hopefully you'll catch us on tour, on what will be the last dates in support of this album cycle!"

Related Stories

Firewind Reveal Visual For New Song 'Chains'

Firewind Deliver 'Fallen Angel' Video

FIREWIND 'Come Undone' With New Single and Announce U.S. Tour

Firewind Deliver 'Still Raging' Live Album

News > Firewind