(AN) Thrash veterans Flotsam And Jetsam is celebrating the release of their much awaited, 15th studio album "I Am The Weapon", which is out now on AFM Records.
"This entire record was special to us, and we did our best to make music that inspired us first and foremost," the band comments. "We all genuinely love this record, and every song on the record, so hopefully our listeners feel as strongly as we do."
"Thank you so much for your support, your love, and your encouragement for the last 40 years. You are the reason we continue to tour and to make music! You are the best, and we will continue to fight for the music as long as we have breath!
Tracklist:
01. A New Kind of Hero
02. Primal
03. I Am the Weapon
04. Burned My Bridges
05. The Head of the Snake
06. Beneath the Shadows
07. Gates of Hell
08. Cold Steel Lights
09. Kings of the Underworld
10. Running through the Fire
11. Black Wings
Flotsam And Jetsam Go 'Primal' With New Video
Flotsam And Jetsam Share 'Blood In The Water'
Flotsam And Jetsam 'Burn The Sky' With New Video
Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start- Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Throws Punch At Dave Navarro On Stage- more
Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary- Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart- more
Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Has Died- Kelsea Ballerini Celebrating 'PATTERNS' Release At Madison Square Garden- BRELAND Delivers 'Icing'- more
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start
Jane's Addiction Apologize For On Stage Fight
Flotsam And Jetsam Deliver 'I Am The Weapon'
Big Big Train Share 'The Connection Plan' Live Video
Meet Me @ The Altar Release Their Very First Live Album
The Funeral Portrait Dispense 'Gloom and Doom' Video
Robyn Hitchcock Unplugs For '1967: Vacations In The Past'
Texas Hippie Coalition Get Heavy With 'Bones Jones'