Flotsam And Jetsam Deliver 'I Am The Weapon'

(AN) Thrash veterans Flotsam And Jetsam is celebrating the release of their much awaited, 15th studio album "I Am The Weapon", which is out now on AFM Records.

"This entire record was special to us, and we did our best to make music that inspired us first and foremost," the band comments. "We all genuinely love this record, and every song on the record, so hopefully our listeners feel as strongly as we do."

"Thank you so much for your support, your love, and your encouragement for the last 40 years. You are the reason we continue to tour and to make music! You are the best, and we will continue to fight for the music as long as we have breath!

Tracklist:

01. A New Kind of Hero

02. Primal

03. I Am the Weapon

04. Burned My Bridges

05. The Head of the Snake

06. Beneath the Shadows

07. Gates of Hell

08. Cold Steel Lights

09. Kings of the Underworld

10. Running through the Fire

11. Black Wings

