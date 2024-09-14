.

Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Has Died

09-14-2024
(117) Johnny Cash Museum shared: We are saddened to announce that the world lost a bright light last evening with the passing of Tommy Cash - renowned performer and brother of the late music icon Johnny Cash and inspirational artist Joanne Cash.

"Shannon and I lost a very, very dear friend last evening. I knew him for over 50 years. Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry. This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world. Please keep Tommy's beloved wife, Marcy and his family in your prayers," said Icon Entertainment Founder & CEO, Bill Miller, who launched the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville over a decade ago.

Tommy Cash, 84, was born in Dyess, Arkansas on April 5, 1940. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and worked as a DJ for the Armed Forces Radio Network. In his early days as a musician he played with Hank Williams Jr., landing a record deal in 1965. In 1969, on Epic Records, he released a song dedicated to John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., titled "Six White Horses." He went on to release and chart many other songs including "Rise and Shine" and "One Song Away." He performed around the world throughout his career, carrying on the Cash legacy long after his brother, Johnny Cash, passed in 2003.

