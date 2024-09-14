JVKE and Nick Jonas Team Up For 'this is what forever feels like'

(Republic) Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE joins forces with global pop superstar Nick Jonas for their brand new single entitled "this is what forever feels like," out now via Republic Records.

Amplifying fans' anticipation for the song's official release, teasers of the track have recently lit up social media, generating millions of views and counting. On this tender duet, a lightly plucked guitar amplifies both artists' knack for storytelling as their lyrics paint the picture of a timeless screen-worthy romance. The song builds towards a wedding-ready refrain, "I wanna love you for the rest of my life until we're seventy."

On the collaboration, JVKE shares, "this song came together so easily. it kind of just poured out. love is such a driving force in my art and my life, and this song was inspired by my dreams of finding my forever love, and my guess is that it resonated with Nick because he has found his."

Nick chimes in, saying, "I've been a fan of JVKE's since I first heard 'Golden Hour'. He and I had a great time working together. This song captures the joy of being with your partner and spending your lives together."

Most recently, JVKE released his summer single "her," which has tallied over 2 million Spotify streams and counting. Nick is currently performing across the U.K. and Europe with the Jonas Brothers on "The Tour," as he gears up to return to Broadway next year starring opposite Adrienne Warren in Last Five Years and most recently starred in director Robert Schwartzman's The Good Half.

Related Stories

MAX Recruits Dixie D'Amelio For 'Strings' Video

News > JVKE