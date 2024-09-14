Kelsea Ballerini Celebrating 'PATTERNS' Release At Madison Square Garden

(PR) Kelsea Ballerini decided to give the next chapter of her life, the upcoming album PATTERNS, a powerful launch. The Time magazine Next Generation honoree from Knoxville decided nothing less than a performance at the iconic Madison Square Garden would do. Ballerini will be celebrating the release of her new album PATTERNS on October 29 with a one-night-only concert at Madison Square Garden.

"The whole time I was making this album, I was visualizing and dreamscaping ways to bring it to life for our live show, and it was something I couldn't wait more than five days after its release to do," the triple GRAMMY-nominated Ballerini offered. "When good things happen, when new chapters begin, you want to share them with your people. This time around, it just so happens to be in a bucket list venue in the heart of a city that is landmarked heavily in the music and visuals of PATTERNS. I'm so giddy to be celebrating this album release at Madison Square Garden...see you in New York City!"

Even her announcement video smacks of Ballerini's irrepressible spirit. A helicopter gives a tour of New York to an unknown passenger, when the camera pulls back to reveal Ballerini's dog Dibs in the passenger seat. Upon landing, the pooch hops in a cab, spins by a few of the locations that appear on PATTERNS and is dropped off near the historic arena where his mommy waits. After asking him if he thinks she should do it, Ballerini stares into the vastness wearing her guitar, smiling at the thought of what she could do.

Ballerini opted for an all-girl approach to PATTERNS, teaming up with producer and longtime collaborator Alysa Vanderheym. After a songwriting retreat with Vanderheym, Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Hillary Lindsey, GRAMMY Songwriter of the Year nominee Jessie Jo Dillon and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, the multiple Country Music Association Award winner superstar created an album focused on female friendship, vulnerability, honesty, jagged spaces and the way relationships really are, not the way they look on Instagram.

"I feel creatively free and emotionally open. Very awake to real life, and my patterns that contribute to my present reality. I'm ready to share that," says Ballerini.

Expanding the girl power ever further, Ballerini has tapped Tigerlily Gold and Aly & AJ to open this very special, one-night-only concert. For everyone who's sung along, who's believed and cheered at the way life happens on Ballerini's records, this is a chance to experience the kick-off of a very special project in a city that never sleeps. Get your tickets, book your flight! Dibs wouldn't want it any other way!

