Killswitch Engage Museum Coming To New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

(Atom Splitter) The two-day New England Metal & Hardcore Fest will take place on September 21 and 22 at the Palladium. NEM&HCF faves Killswitch Engage will be playing a special 25th anniversary show and will headline the first night. There is also a pop-up KsE museum, featuring artifacts, photos, and more from the band's history, which is rooted in New England and in NEM&HCF.
The KsE museum will showcase band gear, artwork, stage and video props, set lists, costumes, tour passes, and other ephemera spanning the band's career. There will be a merch booth inside The Palladium at the museum that will include 25 Years of Killswitch Engage Mystery Boxes, which will include random items such as guitar picks, photo prints by Jeremy Saffer, stickers, buttons, autographed items, and beyond. The band will also be selling some gear that was used on tour (such as guitar cabs and road cases) at the museum merch booth.
Slaughter to Prevail will headline the second night. Year Of the Knife announced their much-anticipated return to the stage after enduring a devastating van accident in 2023.
Additionally, Tin Bridge Brewing Company will raffle off 20 pairs of weekend passes for the event on Metal Monday, September 16. There will be a food truck on site at the brewery. KsE bassist Mike D'Antonio designed the artwork on the NEM&HCF-branded cans of New England IPA.
Anthrax and Killswitch Engage Stars Lead ShipRocked's 2025 All-Star Band
Killswitch Engage and Slaughter to Prevail Lead New England Metal & Hardcore Fest Lineup
Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident
I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and More To Be ShipRocked
Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Throws Punch At Dave Navarro On Stage- Rock Legends Season 13 Coming To AXS TV- more
Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary- Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart- more
Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Has Died- Kelsea Ballerini Celebrating 'PATTERNS' Release At Madison Square Garden- BRELAND Delivers 'Icing'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Throws Punch At Dave Navarro On Stage
Rock Legends Season 13 Coming To AXS TV
Killswitch Engage Museum Coming To New England Metal & Hardcore Fest
Underoath Enter New Era With 'Teeth'
Thy Will Be Done Release First New Album In 15 Years
Watch Against The Current's Chrissy Costanza's 'I Tried To Act Your Age' Video
Certain Death Deliver New Single 'NHR'
Stryper Share 'Rhyme Of Time' Visualizer Video