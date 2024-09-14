Killswitch Engage Museum Coming To New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

(Atom Splitter) The two-day New England Metal & Hardcore Fest will take place on September 21 and 22 at the Palladium. NEM&HCF faves Killswitch Engage will be playing a special 25th anniversary show and will headline the first night. There is also a pop-up KsE museum, featuring artifacts, photos, and more from the band's history, which is rooted in New England and in NEM&HCF.

The KsE museum will showcase band gear, artwork, stage and video props, set lists, costumes, tour passes, and other ephemera spanning the band's career. There will be a merch booth inside The Palladium at the museum that will include 25 Years of Killswitch Engage Mystery Boxes, which will include random items such as guitar picks, photo prints by Jeremy Saffer, stickers, buttons, autographed items, and beyond. The band will also be selling some gear that was used on tour (such as guitar cabs and road cases) at the museum merch booth.

Slaughter to Prevail will headline the second night. Year Of the Knife announced their much-anticipated return to the stage after enduring a devastating van accident in 2023.

Additionally, Tin Bridge Brewing Company will raffle off 20 pairs of weekend passes for the event on Metal Monday, September 16. There will be a food truck on site at the brewery. KsE bassist Mike D'Antonio designed the artwork on the NEM&HCF-branded cans of New England IPA.

Related Stories

Anthrax and Killswitch Engage Stars Lead ShipRocked's 2025 All-Star Band

Killswitch Engage and Slaughter to Prevail Lead New England Metal & Hardcore Fest Lineup

Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident

I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and More To Be ShipRocked

News > Killswitch Engage