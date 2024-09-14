Klaudia Magica Releasing 'You Can Touch Me'

(JC) Polish Country musician Klaudia Magica announces the forthcoming release of her brand new single, "You Can Touch Me," coming out Friday, Sept. 20, followed by the release of the single's accompanying music video on Friday, Sept. 27.

The new track was co-written and produced in Nashville by Noah Henson (Kane Brown, Brantley Gilbert), and the players include Adam Box (The Brothers Osborne) on the drums and Drew Belk (utility player for Blake Shelton) on multiple stringed instruments.

The single was recorded at Noah's home studio in Nashville, Tennessee and the music video was primarily shot at Klaudia's apartment in Warsaw as she wanted the visual experience to be very personal to her.

Born and raised in Poland, Klaudia grew up in a musically inclined environment as her father, (the producer of Poland's largest country music festival, Piknik Country, which has been running since 1981), exposed her to a variety of musical genres such as rock and country while she explored pop, hip hop, soul and later delved more heavily into country in her teenage years. It was through her love of music that she ended up mastering the English language, learning all the lyrics possible by heart.

Upon moving to the United States to attend the University of Miami, she really leaned into her love of modern country and how much she resonated with the storytelling within the genre. During this time, she visited Nashville and became more and more drawn to the music there, even attending the CMA Awards which ignited her dream of performing in Nashville one day. Little did she know it would be almost a decade later when that exact dream of hers would come true.

After graduating with a degree in Economics and Political Science, Klaudia led a successful career in commercial real estate marketing, became a certified yoga instructor, kite surfer, horseback rider, avid reader and traveler and a noted cowboy hat collector, but regardless of these accomplishments and interests, her love for music and her desire to pursue that craft fulltime moved her to start writing songs. She started writing with fellow Polish musicians and songwriters from Sweden, co-writing her first single and music video, "This is My Time," in 2022 with Thomas Karlsson. Knowing that her country music career could only go so far in Poland, she decided to visit Nashville in August of 2023, where she met music industry veteran Larry Pareigis, (Nine North Records Label Group). Larry recognized her talent and potential right away and helped her secure extensive radio airplay across the U.S. for "This is My Time," which ended up reaching #94 top country airplay in the U.S. in 2024, almost two years after its original release in June 2022.

"It's a blast working with a talent as focused and goal-oriented as Klaudia," said Larry Pareigis. "You Can Touch Me" is a huge evolutionary step for her sonically, and I can't wait for the world to hear it."

Her single's radio success and exposure inspired Klaudia to shift her full focus to Nashville's vibrant music scene and to collaborating and producing her music stateside. In Nashville, Larry introduced Klaudia to Noah Henson, who would become her co-songwriter and producer of her new music. In June of 2024, Klaudia met with Noah to co-write and record the new single, "You Can Touch Me," along with a few other new tracks, all in one day. Noah's musical background helped influence the direction of the single and gave it an edgy rock sound.

"For me, this record, from a genre point of view, is the most fitting to my personality and my take on country music," said Klaudia Magica. "I am very much inspired by rock music and most of my idols are rock chicks. It was important for me to find a direction for my music to stay within country, which is not only my music style, but my lifestyle that brings out my rock and roll, powerful soul."

"I knew I wanted it dynamic, but I actually had no idea it would turn out so rock and roll," said Klaudia. "It's thanks to Noah, who comes from a rock background, that we were able to squeeze so much juice out of it. As the story and lyrics are all based on my true life experience, it was super emotional for me that we were able to capture it so well together."

Klaudia's unique, original music is inspired by the sounds of traditional American country but also draws inspiration from a wide variety of influences outside of that genre. When it comes to stage presence, her style leans towards rock icons like Blondie, Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Pink and Tina Turner. However, her songwriting style is more aligned with the likes of Alanis Morisette, Dolly Parton, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Carole King, Linda Perry, Sting, Taylor Swift and even hip-hop artists like Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Following the release of her first single, Klaudia has put out a string of other strong tracks and accompanying music videos, including her single "Radio" sung in Polish (2022), the single and music video "You Can Do It All" (2022), which was shot during one of her performances at Piknik Country in Poland, the single and music video "Dance Alone" (2023) and the single and music video "HER" released earlier this year. She has also performed at the international country music festival Piknik Country, held annually in Mrągowo, Poland on the last weekend of July, and was invited to perform at a Polish festival, Festival Polonaise, in Chicago in August 2023. She has also played The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, a very historic and iconic listening room and venue. Following the release of her new music, Klaudia aims to tour around the U.S. in the Spring of 2025.

