Lowrider Reveal 'And The Horse You Rode In On' Video

(Purple Sage) Lowrider share a music video for their new single "And The Horse You Rode In On". The song is taken from "The Long Forever", their eagerly anticipated split album with London psych-doom royalty ELEPHANT TREE, to be issued on October 25th through Blues Funeral Recordings.

"We just wanted to do something different," says Lowrider frontman Peder Bergstrand. "How do you follow up the 11 minute closing track everyone loved on our last album? I have no idea, but a two-and-a-half minute punk banger on the current state of the world seemed like the only way" he chuckles. "Weirdly enough it's also our first music video ever. I've done more music videos for others than I can remember (for Greenleaf & Dozer among others) but somehow this is our first. Feels nice to have ripped that bandaid, 25 years into the career haha!"

"We just wanted people to see the raw energy of the band. And Niclas' tshirt is a slight nod to current events and kind reminder to take care of your pets and not eat them... and also to not believe everything you see on TV" he adds with a smirk.

Elephant Tree and Lowrider have come together to present the collaborative album "The Long Forever", easily one of the most eagerly awaited split releases in heavy rock history. Arriving in the wake of their landmark 2020 releases, "The Long Forever" finds both bands at critical junctures: each has a broad and expanding influence, each is revered onstage and off, and each is about to deliver its first proper new music in four years to tremendous anticipation.

"The Long Forever" takes its title from the nickname Elephant Tree singer and guitarist Jack Townley gave to the multi-week coma he was kept in for medical reasons following a near-fatal biking accident in early 2023. Dreaming without waking and losing all sense of time as his mind attempted to process and cope with the ordeal, that lyrical description can only hint at the enormity of Jack's experience. And yet, the year or so that followed manifested a musical freedom in the bands' respective approaches. Lowrider has grown more complex and expressive, while Elephant Tree has chosen a rawer, set-up-the-mics-and-go approach. "The Long Forever" is the vehicle through which the bands meet, subverting and superseding the expectations on them, with a traumatic nexus as the gravitational singularity around which the entire LP orbits, bending and shaping every note that escapes forth.

Stress, trauma, time, gravity, sound, joy, catharsis and texture all find a place across the record's 43 minutes, but what resonates is the stridence with which Elephant Tree and Lowrider meet at the convergence of timelines and complement each other in evolving listeners' ideas of who they are. In the end, perseverance, healing and stubbornness of passion are what made "The Long Forever" a reality. We invite fans to listen with open minds and love in their hearts.

