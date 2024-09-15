Luh Tyler Announces Mr. Skii North American Tour

(Atlantic) Rising rap sensation Luh Tyler announced a major North American headline tour - his biggest live run to date. The Mr. Skii Tour begins October 17th at Toronto, ON's Velvet Underground and then travels through a very special homecoming show at Tallahassee, FL's Potbelly's on December 7th.

Highlights include shows at such famed venues as Chicago, IL's Chop Shop (October 20), Ann Arbor, MI's Blind Pig (October 22), Los Angeles, CA's The Echoplex (October 29), New York, NY's SOBs (November 22), and Washington, DC's Union Stage (November 25). Special guests on select dates include BabyFxce E, Star Bandz, and Sugarhill Ddot.

The Mr. Skii Tour celebrates the acclaimed arrival of Tyler's debut album, Mr. Skii, available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. The album includes such singles as "Mr. Skii," "2 Slippery (Feat. BossMan Dlow)," "TH2DH," and "Young N****a," alongside features from Kodak Black, BLP Kosher, Veeze, and Trapland Pat.

LUH TYLER MR SKII TOUR 2024 Dates

OCTOBER

17 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

18 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

20 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

22 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

23 - Madison, WI - The Majestic

25 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Other Side

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

28 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex

31 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium

NOVEMBER

2 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre

3 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

5 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

10 - Dallas, TX - Trees

11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

13 - St. Petersburg, FL - annus Live!

14 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

22 - New York, NY - SOBs

25 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry



DECEMBER

7 - Tallahassee, FL - Potbelly's

Special Guests on Select Dates include BabyFxce E, Star Bandz, and Sugarhill Ddoy

