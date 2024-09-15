Luh Tyler Announces Mr. Skii North American Tour

(Atlantic) Rising rap sensation Luh Tyler announced a major North American headline tour - his biggest live run to date. The Mr. Skii Tour begins October 17th at Toronto, ON's Velvet Underground and then travels through a very special homecoming show at Tallahassee, FL's Potbelly's on December 7th.
Highlights include shows at such famed venues as Chicago, IL's Chop Shop (October 20), Ann Arbor, MI's Blind Pig (October 22), Los Angeles, CA's The Echoplex (October 29), New York, NY's SOBs (November 22), and Washington, DC's Union Stage (November 25). Special guests on select dates include BabyFxce E, Star Bandz, and Sugarhill Ddot.
The Mr. Skii Tour celebrates the acclaimed arrival of Tyler's debut album, Mr. Skii, available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. The album includes such singles as "Mr. Skii," "2 Slippery (Feat. BossMan Dlow)," "TH2DH," and "Young N****a," alongside features from Kodak Black, BLP Kosher, Veeze, and Trapland Pat.
LUH TYLER MR SKII TOUR 2024 Dates
OCTOBER
17 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
18 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar
20 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop
22 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig
23 - Madison, WI - The Majestic
25 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Other Side
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
28 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex
31 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium
NOVEMBER
2 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre
3 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
5 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
10 - Dallas, TX - Trees
11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
13 - St. Petersburg, FL - annus Live!
14 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
16 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
22 - New York, NY - SOBs
25 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
DECEMBER
7 - Tallahassee, FL - Potbelly's
Special Guests on Select Dates include BabyFxce E, Star Bandz, and Sugarhill Ddoy
