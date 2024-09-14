Rock Legends Season 13 Coming To AXS TV

(AXS TV) Experience the incredible true stories behind the most iconic musicians, movements, and moments that defined the history of music, as the artist profile series Rock Legends returns for its 13th Season-premiering Monday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Rock Legends gives viewers unprecedented access to the highs, the lows, and everything in-between, as experts and critics provide priceless insight into the lives and legacies of music's most consequential figures. Packed with rare archive footage and classic performances, Rock Legends is the ultimate deep-dive-bringing the history of music to life in vivid detail every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in primetime. Season 13 puts the spotlight on 15 all-new episodes, kicking off with a look at the trailblazers who broke away from the Nashville establishment to create a bold new sound that was all their own in "Outlaw Country" on September 30. The program is produced by 3DD Productions.

"The history of rock music is rich and diverse, packed with larger-than-life characters and monumental moments," said Greg Drebin, AXS TV's Head of Content And Marketing. "Through rare footage with insightful expert interviews, Rock Legends brings viewers these incredible stories. We are proud to present 15 all-new episodes of this acclaimed series, and look forward to sharing them all with our viewers when Rock Legends returns on September 30."

Rock Legends Episode Lineup & Descriptions - Mondays, Tuesdays, & Wednesdays at 8pE:

-Monday, Sept. 30 (Premiere Episode) - Outlaw Country

Created by a small group of iconoclastic artists in the 1970s and early 1980s, Outlaw Country represents freedom from the Nashville establishment that dictated the sound of most country music of the era. Outlaw Country has its roots in earlier subgenres like Western, honky tonk, rockabilly and progressive country, and is characterized by a blend of rock and folk rhythms, country instrumentation, and introspective lyrics.

-Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Honky Tonk

Both a descriptor used for the bars that provide country music for the entertainment of their patrons, and a style of music played in such establishments, honky tonk is a multifaceted musical experience. Most-common in the South and Southwest of the United States, honky tonks have served as vital proving grounds where some of country music's most prominent artists cut their teeth on the pathway to superstardom.

-Wednesday, Oct. 2 - 27 Club

Counting Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Brian Jones, and Amy Winehouse among its members, the 27 Club is equal parts exclusive and tragic-standing as a sombre reminder of the incredible talent whose lives and careers were cut short at the age of 27.

-Monday, Oct. 7 - Songwriters Behind The Big Names

You may know every lyric to your favorite songs, but do you know who wrote them? From those who toiled behind the scenes, to those who were performers themselves but never made the marquee-this episode features a few of the secret songwriters responsible for some of music's greatest hits.

-Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Yacht Rock

Yacht rock is a broad music style and aesthetic commonly associated with soft rock, one of the most commercially successful genres from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s-fueled by high-quality production, clean vocals, and a focus on light and catchy melodies.

-Wednesday, Oct. 9 - Guitar Legends

The love affair between rock and roll and the guitar originally began with the blues, but the real key to the success of the guitarist in rock and roll was amplification. Once the guitar could be properly amplified, it took over-and from the very early days of the genre, it was the sound of rock and roll.

-Monday, Oct. 14 - Canadian Rockers

Though bordering America, the home of rock and roll, Canadian artists such as Neil Young, The Band, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, and Arcade Fire have each carved out a sound and style that is uniquely their own-leaving an indelible mark that continues to influence and inspire generations of musicians.

-Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Drummer Legends

A great drummer must have impeccable timing, rhythm, and co-ordination. Perhaps more importantly, however, they also must have passion-something unique that makes them stand out. This is a celebration of those percussion pioneers with the perfect blend of talent, passion, and the drive to be legendary.

-Wednesday, October 16 - Doo-Wop Extra

Doo-wop is a genre of acapella rhythm and blues music, which originated in the '30s and '40s across African American communities in Philadelphia and Chicago, among others. Focusing on vocal harmonies, doo-wop provides a beautiful layering between a lead vocal and strong underlying voices mimicking instruments.

-Monday, October 21 - Heartland Rock

First forged in the '70s and '80s, Heartland Rock displays poetic, socially-conscious lyrics very much rooted in Americana. Themes of teenage nostalgia, isolation, and small-town decline are prevalent-but there is a feeling of optimism as well, often told through the eyes of the white working-class of America's mid-West.

-Tuesday, October 22 - Mod

From the word modernist, Mod is a subculture that began in the late 1950s and spread throughout Great Britain, before ultimately influencing trends in other countries. Elements of the mod subculture include fashion, music (primarily jazz), and motor scooters.

-Wednesday, October 23 - Punk Rock

Rooted in 1950s rock and roll and 1960s garage rock, punk bands rejected the corporate nature of mainstream 1970s rock music-typically producing short, fast-paced songs with hard-edged melodies and stripped-down instrumentation, and lyrical themes that challenge authoritarianism and the establishment.

-Monday, October 28 - 90s Riot Gurrrl

This underground feminist punk movement began during the early 1990s in Olympia, Washington, and has since expanded to at least 26 other countries. Combining feminism, punk music, and politics, it expresses emotions considered socially acceptable for male songwriters but that are less common for women.

-Tuesday, October 29 - Roots Rock

Roots rock looks back to rock's origins as a response to the perceived excesses of the dominant psychedelic and progressive rock scenes. Roots music (Americana) is often used to mean folk and world musical forms, and is often applied to any rock music that incorporates these elements.

-Wednesday, October 30 - Politically-Charged Songs

Associated with movements for protest and social change, protest music is part of the broader category of topical songs (or songs connected to current events). It came to prominence in the United States during the 1960s Vietnam War Era, and may be folk, classical, or commercial in genre.

