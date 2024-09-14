Sia Teams With Chromeo For New Remix 'I Forgive You'

(Atlantic) 9x GRAMMY Award-nominated global superstar Sia has united with renowned dance-funk duo Chromeo for "I Forgive You (Feat. Chromeo)," a spectacular new remix available now via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records. The original version of "I Forgive You" is among the many highlights of Sia's critically acclaimed new album, Reasonable Woman.

Sia's favorite song on Reasonable Woman, "I Forgive You" first saw the light of day in an earlier version as "je te pardonne (Feat. Sia)," a 2015 collaboration with Congolese-French singer and rapper Maître Gims. "I Forgive You (Feat. Chromeo)" now sees Sia's own album version augmented by an all-new verse written and performed by Chromeo. The remix follows a recent series of star-studded turns on the album standout, "Immortal Woman (Feat. Chaka Khan)," including reinvigorated versions joined by such fellow icons as Eve, Neneh Cherry, and Debbie Harry.

Now boasting over 43 billion streams worldwide - with six songs in Spotify's rarified "Billions Club" including Rihanna's RIAA Diamond-certified #1 hit, "Diamonds," which she co-wrote - Sia is without question among the planet's most popular and beloved stars of this or any era, currently ranked among Spotify's top 40 artists in the world (based on monthly listeners). Her tenth studio album and first proper new collection since 2016, Reasonable Woman proved yet another sensation upon its arrival this spring, with a number of tracks garnering more than 200 million worldwide streams and counting. The album was first heralded exactly one year today with the premiere of the lead single, "Gimme Love," co-written and produced by multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominee Jesse Shatkin (Kelly Clarkson, Charli XCX). The track quickly rose to the upper reaches of charts around the globe, earning Platinum certification in France and Gold in Belgium. "Gimme Love" is joined by an official music video directed by Sia, now with over 17 million views.

Sia - who recently won her fifth APRA Music Award for "Most Performed Australian Work Overseas" from Australia's APRA AMCOS - continued to roll out Reasonable Woman with an array of next level hits, including Sia & Kylie Minogue's "Dance Alone" (joined by an official music video now with over 5.2 million views HERE), "Incredible (Feat. Labrinth)," and "Fame Won't Love You (Feat. Paris Hilton)." Further highlights include collaborations with a veritable who's who of the pop landscape, including such superstar artists, producers, producers, co-writers, and engineers as Greg Kurstin, benny blanco, Jim-E Stack, Rosalía, bülow, and more.

