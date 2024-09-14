.

Stryper Share 'Rhyme Of Time' Visualizer Video

09-14-2024
Stryper Share 'Rhyme Of Time' Visualizer Video

(FP) Iconic Heavenly Metal band STRYPER Has released its twelfth studio album 'When We Were Kings' alongside a visualizer video for their new single, "Rhyme of Time."

Stryper's current lineup includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox, along with bassist Perry Richardson. Michael Sweet comments on "Rhyme of Time": "The new single 'Rhyme of Time' is definitely a rock ballad with dark overtones musically, but lyrically it's a love song. It definitely has its own signature sound compared to all the other songs on the album in the best of ways. Very excited about this one."

With 'When We Were Kings' Stryper feel they are creating their finest and most powerful music yet. 40th Anniversary tour dates are in motion with a show tonight in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Casino. The tour concludes November 16th in North Myrtle Beach, SC.

About 'When We Were Kings,' Sweet adds: "We couldn't be more excited about this new album. I feel that it really captures our classic sound, but also captures our most recent sound. We've definitely grown as a band and evolved quite a bit so it's important to have both. We're 40 years into our career and releasing the best music of our career."

Looking ahead, STRYPER is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, STRYPER continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally.

Related Stories
Stryper Share 'Rhyme Of Time' Visualizer Video

Stryper Share 'When We Were Kings' Video

Stryper Announce New Album 'When We Were Kings'

Stryper Frontman Addresses 'Huge Misconception' About Rock stars

Stryper Deliver 'End of Days' And Reveal 40th Anniversary Tour Plans

News > Stryper

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Throws Punch At Dave Navarro On Stage- Rock Legends Season 13 Coming To AXS TV- more

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary- Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart- more

Day In Country

Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Has Died- Kelsea Ballerini Celebrating 'PATTERNS' Release At Madison Square Garden- BRELAND Delivers 'Icing'- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising

Micki Free - Dreamcatcher

Latest News

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Throws Punch At Dave Navarro On Stage

Rock Legends Season 13 Coming To AXS TV

Killswitch Engage Museum Coming To New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

Underoath Enter New Era With 'Teeth'

Thy Will Be Done Release First New Album In 15 Years

Watch Against The Current's Chrissy Costanza's 'I Tried To Act Your Age' Video

Certain Death Deliver New Single 'NHR'

Stryper Share 'Rhyme Of Time' Visualizer Video