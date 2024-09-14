Stryper Share 'Rhyme Of Time' Visualizer Video

(FP) Iconic Heavenly Metal band STRYPER Has released its twelfth studio album 'When We Were Kings' alongside a visualizer video for their new single, "Rhyme of Time."
Stryper's current lineup includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox, along with bassist Perry Richardson. Michael Sweet comments on "Rhyme of Time": "The new single 'Rhyme of Time' is definitely a rock ballad with dark overtones musically, but lyrically it's a love song. It definitely has its own signature sound compared to all the other songs on the album in the best of ways. Very excited about this one."
With 'When We Were Kings' Stryper feel they are creating their finest and most powerful music yet. 40th Anniversary tour dates are in motion with a show tonight in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Casino. The tour concludes November 16th in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
About 'When We Were Kings,' Sweet adds: "We couldn't be more excited about this new album. I feel that it really captures our classic sound, but also captures our most recent sound. We've definitely grown as a band and evolved quite a bit so it's important to have both. We're 40 years into our career and releasing the best music of our career."
Looking ahead, STRYPER is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, STRYPER continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally.
