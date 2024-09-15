Texas Hippie Coalition Get Heavy With 'Bones Jones'

(MNRK) Texas Hippie Coalition are back with a heavy new track, "Bones Jones." Wild riffs toss and turn beneath the song, and frontman Big Dad Ritch relays the tale of a "local entrepreneur" and acquaintance from his youth.

"In our hometown, there was a guy named 'Bones'," says Ritch. "He was about six-foot-seven-inches tall like Lurch from The Addams Family. I'd get weed from him, but he sold everything you could think of. Just weed for me though," he chuckles.

Texas Hippie Coalition will release their new album, Gunsmoke, via MNRK Heavy on October 4, 2024. This time, Big Dad Ritch and his crew wholeheartedly embrace their country and Southern rock stylings as well as a lifelong passion for westerns.

With drinks poured, fists raised, and smiles wide, TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION (THC) always know how to have a good time. A collective of tried-and-true rabble-rousers and dyed-in-the-wool storytellers, the Texas quintet-Big Dad Ritch [vocals], Cord Pool [guitar], Nevada Romo [guitar], Rado Romo [bass], and Joey Mandigo [drums]-spike ass-whopping hard rock with a kick of country swagger and a whole lot of Texas grit and gusto.

Gathering tens of millions of streams, logging thousands of miles on the road, and energizing countless fans, they deliver ten anthems tailormade to simmer and scorch on Gunsmoke [MNRK Heavy]. "In terms of the lyrics, the vibe, and where THC come from, we definitely went home on this album," says Ritch. "It represents the wild west Texas-Oklahoma area. You've got a little red dirt country spilling over into the storytelling and metal. It's a return to the dirt where we came from."

Related Stories

Texas Hippie Coalition Deliver 'Hell Hounds' Video

Texas Hippie Coalition Unleash Hell Hounds To Announce New Album

News > Texas Hippie Coalition