The Jesus Lizard Share Bill Barminski-Created 'Falling Down' Video

(Speakeasy) The Jesus Lizard have released a Bill Barminski-created video for "Falling Down." The song comes from the band's brand new album, "Rack", which hit stores this past Friday, the 13th of September.

"I met Bill in Austin back in the mid '80s. He was doing underground comics and zine-type stuff," Duane Denison notes of his friendship with the innovative artist known for his distinctive cardboard sculptures and thought-provoking street art. "We met through mutual friends in the punk rock scene and recently became reacquainted through social media."

Barminski adds: "We all come from the same place and there seems to be a bond between people who were there. So when Duane asked me to do this video I naturally said yes. It's all hand drawn cell animation that I have been experimenting with. Very kinetic and fast-paced, which matched the song very well."

The release of Rack marks a new chapter for The Jesus Lizard, whose influence on alternative and punk music remains undeniable. With its relentless energy and razor-sharp musicianship, the album has already garnered widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike.

In the lead-up to the 11-song, Paul Allen-produced collection's debut, a series of pre-release songs have showcased the dynamic new album. "Hide & Seek" debuted in tandem with a lengthy New York Times piece diving into the band members' deep-rooted friendship and their decision to return with Rack. "Alexis Feels Sick," inspired by Girls Against Boys/Soulside's Alexis Fleisig's guarded opinion of modern life, arrived with a David Yow-conceived, A.I. generated video, described as "a disgusting and comically impressionistic portrait of American Late Stage Capitalism... with some doggies." "Moto(R)" featured recent life footage of the foursome, with Denison saying of the song, "It's not Motörhead, and it's not Radiohead either."

Related Stories

The Jesus Lizard Announce First Album in Over Two Decades

News > The Jesus Lizard