Underoath Enter New Era With 'Teeth'

(The Syndicate) Underoath's new single "Teeth" is a lush, boundary-pushing glimpse into the beloved band's new era. Their signature, exploratory and evocative synthesizer experimentation is on full-display, accompanied by dance-driven drum programming and complimented by flowing vocals. Heaviness and aggression combine for a juxtaposition emblematic of the band's innovation.

The metalcore legends have plans for a full album release via MNRK Heavy in 2025. Last year, the band shared stand-alone singles, "Lifeline (Drowning)" and "Let Go," alongside an acoustic version, which received acclaim from Revolver, Alternative Press and Kerrang. Next week, the band are also about to embark on the They're Only Chasing Safety 20th Anniversary Tour.

Speaking on the new song, vocalist Spencer Chamberlain says "With our new track 'Teeth,' we dove into a pretty exciting territory for me-something I've always wanted to explore with this band but never felt was possible. It almost has a vibe reminiscent of classic hip-hop samples or something that LINKIN PARK might have done, which I find so cool. I never imagined we'd actually pull it off in an Underoath song, but it came together so naturally. Lyrically, the song puts you in a scenario of predator and prey, and in this case, I'm the prey. I'm challenging the other person to confront their cannibalistic nature, explaining to me what it feels like to tear through my life as I bleed out in front of them."

For his role in the track's creation, guitarist Timothy McTague says "One thing we keep coming back to as we embark on this new chapter of the band is just lean in. Nothing is "not us" and I think we remembered we can do whatever the f*** we want, Instead of trying to write a specific type of song...we just let it write itself. I think the really difficult and meaningful work as an artist is knowing when to get out of the way and creativity is sometimes letting the song write itself and not trying to mold it into something it isn't. Now, more than ever, I personally think that songs have an identity and almost a soul if you let them and that's what "Teeth" is to me."

